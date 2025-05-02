Castlehaven dragged into Division 1 relegation fight

CASTLEHAVEN are in the Division 1 relegation battle after slipping to a fourth loss in five league games.

Seanie Cahalane’s side trailed away to St Finbarr’s at the break, down 1-8 to 0-5, and the situation didn’t improve in the second half as the city side won 3-16 to 1-13 to maintain their 100 percent record and stay joint top with Clonakilty.

Steven Sherlock scored 1-5 for the Barrs while Jamie O’Driscoll did score a second-half goal for Castlehaven. O‘Driscoll finished with 1-1, while both Andrew Whelton and Jack Cahalane kicked 0-3 each. Next up is a home game with Nemo on May 11th, and the Haven sit on two points alongside St Michael’s with just Carriagline below them.

Clonakilty maintained their 100 percent start to McCarthy Insurance Group Division 1 with a 1-15 to 1-12 win away to Cill na Martra – Conor Daly kicked 0-5 for the winners, Luke Griffin hit 1-1, while Sean McEvoy and Brian White added 0-2 apiece. Sean White, Thomas Clancy, David Lowney, Ross Mannix and Liam O’Donovan all scored 0-1 apiece for Clon who have won all five league games to date. Next up is a top of the table clash with the Barrs in Clon on May 11th.

Elsewhere in Division 1, Newcestown rallied from six points down to draw at home with Douglas, 0-11 to 1-8, on Sunday morning. Eddie Kenneally kicked six points for the Carbery club that sit fourth in the table on five points.

In Division 2, Carbery Rangers are the only team with a 100 percent record after five rounds so they lead on ten points, though Knocknagree are just behind on eight points – they beat Castletownbere 2-10 to 0-11, a result that leaves the Beara club second from bottom of the table on two points. Better news for O’Donovan Rossa who defeated Beal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh 1-18 to 3-10, with Kevin Davis leading the way with 0-8. Niall Daly kicked three points for the Skibb team, while Ciarán Coombes scored a great individual goal just before half time. Others to impress for the Rossas were Dylan Hourihane Jnr and Luke Connolly, as the Skibbereen team sit in fifth place, on the same points as Dohenys and just two off Knocknagree in second place.

In Division 3, Uibh Laoire top the table on nine points after a comprehensive 3-15 to 0-6 win away to bottom club Aghada. Meanwhile in Division 4, Bantry Blues suffered a heavy 5-16 to 1-11 loss away to table-toppers Buttevant – this result leaves Bantry second from bottom on two points after five games. There was better news for Bandon, who drew 1-10 away to Boherbue, and the Carbery club sit in second place, just one point behind Buttevant. Bandon are home to Bantry on May 10th. Adrigole are just two points behind Bandon after a 0-17 to 3-8 win at home to Macroom, as David Harrington, Tom O’Connor and Ben O’Sullivan led the way in the scoring charts.

In Division 5 both Gabriel Rangers and Kilmurry have perfect records after five rounds, with Rangers hammering Ballydesmond 6-15 to 2-7 and then receiving a walk-over from Glanworth. Ilen Rovers sit in third place after a 3-12 to 1-17 win against Kinsale, having led 2-11 to 0-4 at the break after playing with the wind.

Local clubs are going well in Division 7, too, as Argideen Rangers and Kilmacabea are joint second on eight points, behind leaders Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels who have won all five games. Argideen beat Ballyhooly away, 2-14 to 2-10, while unbeaten Kilmacabea drew away to Urhan, 0-13 to 1-10, as the Beara club join Castlemagner and Nemo Rangers on three points. St James defeated Castlemagner away, 2-12 to 0-16, and are on five points.