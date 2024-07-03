Carroll takes mayoral role after vote pact

WITH the election of Skibbereen Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) to the role of county mayor, and Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) from Innishannon in line for the role next year, West Cork is to hold the prestigious position for at least two years.

‘My key priority is ensuring that Cork County Council is adequately funded by central government and I want to ensure that we can provide the services that matter most to the people of this incredible county like our local roads, which have been devastated by extreme rainfall,’ said Cllr Carroll, who was elected last Friday at the Council’s agm.

Cllr Carroll said he will seek to increase outdoor staff in Cork County Council, and that he is supporting the national campaign for the re-instatement of the 9% vat rate for the hospitality sector.

Cllr Carroll’s first engagement as county mayor was last Sunday at the annual Air India memorial service in Ahakista.

His election was as a result of a voting pact agreed between Fianna Fáil, Labour and the independents for the next five years.

Cllr Carroll was nominated by his colleague, Cllr Seamus McGrath, and seconded by Cllr Coleman, while Cllr John Paul O’Shea (FG) nominated Cllr Anthony Barry for the role.

Following a vote in chamber, Cllr Carroll won by 28 votes to 21, with six councillors abstaining.

Cllr Martin Coughlan (Ind) was elected deputy mayor.

A total of 16 new councillors – including seven new West Cork councillors – attended their first Council meeting last Friday, while the Council’s new chief executive Moira Murrell was also attending her first meeting. Tributes were paid to outgoing mayor Cllr Frank O’Flynn.

Meanwhile, Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) was elected chair of the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District at their agm on Tuesday, while Cllr Marie O’Sullivan (FG) was elected deputy chair.