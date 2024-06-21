WATCH: Cllr Joe Carroll elected county mayor



Newly elected county mayor Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) has set out his stall for the next 12 months citing improved road funding and improved services for the people of Cork as some of his top priorities.

The Skibbereen-based councillor was elected county mayor at today's Cork County Council agm and said he will support the 9% vat reinstatement for the hospitality sector also.

His colleague, Cllr Seamus McGrath nominated him, which was seconded by Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind). Cllr John Paul O'Shea (FG) nominated Cllr Anthony Barry for the role and following a vote, Cllr Carroll won the vote by 28 to 21, while six councillors abstained from the vote.

Meanwhile, Cllr Martin Coughlan (Ind) was elected deputy mayor following a vote in the chamber after Fine Gael nominated Cllr Marie O'Sullivan for the role.

Today was a first of many, including the new ceo, Moira Murrell's first council meeting, while newly elected West Cork councillors John Collins (IndIre),Ann Bambury (SD), Isobel Towse (SD), Finbarr Harrington (Ind), John Michael Foley (FG), Noel O'Donovan (FG) and Daniel Sexton (IndIre) all attended their first meeting.

The first meeting with the newly elected county mayor will take place on Monday.