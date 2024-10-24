Carer caught with cocaine is an unemployed dad-of-three

A BALLINSPITTLE man caught with more than €2,000 worth of cocaine outside a shopping centre has avoided a custodial sentence after the judge heard he is the full-time carer for his children.

Robert Boyers of 2 Church View, Ballinspittle pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to the possession of cocaine and the possession of the drug for the purpose of sale or supply.

Insp Kay O’Donoghue told the court that at 3.25pm on March 28th last Mr Boyers was observed by gardaí by the thoroughfare of the Riverview Shopping Centre in Bandon.

‘Due to his behaviour he was stopped by gardaí who detained him for the purpose of a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act and escorted him to the nearby garda station,’ said Insp O’Donoghue.

‘While on route to the garda station he was asked if he had any controlled drugs in his possession and he handed over a suspected quantity of cocaine valued at €2,000, which was wrapped in black liner.’

The court heard that a further search at the station proved negative and while being detained he made certain admissions that he supplied the drug to friends.

Insp O’Donoghue said he has 53 previous convictions, including 21 for public order, six for burglary, possession of drugs for sale or supply, and theft.

Defence solicitor Donna O’Driscoll said her client is a dad to three, is unemployed but is a full-time carer for his girlfriend and one of his children who has

autism.

She said his first conviction for the sale or supply of drugs was in 2009 and he has no more drug convictions since that time.

‘He put his hands up at the earliest opportunity,’ she said.

Judge Marie Keane said there is no doubt this is a serious offence and convicted and sentenced him to five months in prison but suspended it for two years in his own bond of €100.

‘The only reason I am doing this is that you care for your children. If you come to the attention of gardaí again you will serve the sentence – €2,000 worth of drugs is a significant amount,’ said Judge Keane, who took into consideration the drug possession charge.