Carbery will enter senior football and hurling teams in 2024

COUNTY DOUBLE – Pride of place this week must go to Newcestown on completing the senior A double. The football final wasn’t quite the thriller we anticipated as Newcestown were clearly the better side on the day. It is a marvellous achievement by the Newcestown club who are depending on the same panel mostly in both codes. They looked really battle-hardened in this final following their daunting schedule over the past three months. Whereas many clubs would wilt under the pressure, Newcestown seemed to thrive on it, a credit to all those involved in preparing the teams and to the players themselves. It should definitely be a great Christmas in the parish and well earned. What about Dohenys? It just didn’t happen for them on the day and their game fell asunder when their dangerous full-forward line was smothered by the superb Newcestown defence. This is a very young Doheny outfit and they had a great season. This experience should help to improve them further and if they can maintain the effort over the coming seasons, they should be back in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on the big day again.

HAVEN MARCH ON – Castlehaven kept up a proud record in Munster championships by defeating Cratloe after extra time to advance to a semi-final meeting with Rathgormack of Waterford on November 26th in a Waterford venue. This was another tough defensive battle for the Haven and it says much about modern football that if you want to win, you have to resort to this type of football.

GOLEEN JOY – It was delight for the men from the Mizen in junior B football as they accounted for Garnish in the county semi-final, with Darren O’Donovan back to his very best up front. Unfortunately, they have to wait three weeks for the final, December 3rd, because other divisions weren’t finished their championships by the scheduled date. This is frustrating, as the Carbery Board made a point of finishing their championships on time, under pressure, and the understanding was that if they didn’t, they would have to nominate a team. Why wasn’t this pressure applied to other divisions and the schedules adhered to?

SW CHAMPIONSHIPS – With only five weeks left to Christmas, there are still six South West champions left to finish. Too tight a schedule for all club championships, incredibly bad weather, unplayable pitches, winning teams involved in county championships have all delayed the U21 football, the junior C/D football and the junior C hurling. The U21A, B1 and C championships are only beginning this weekend as is the junior C hurling and it doesn’t need saying that this situation cannot be tolerated in future seasons. Hopefully, the U21 championships will revert to early in the year but a county board recommendation that a three-week window to play a knockout football championship be allowed, hardly qualifies as promoting the game at this vital age group. Check with your club for this weekend’s fixtures.

CARBERY TEAMS – This is the time of the year when the division has to decide whether to enter Carbery teams in senior football and hurling. The decision was taken to enter teams for 2024 but there are lots of difficulties involved at present. First off, both management teams are stepping down. The footballers had a good five years under Tim Buckley, the highlight being the winning of the Tadhg Crowley Cup in 2022. At the board meeting on Tuesday night Tim and his management team including John, Stephen and Gerard Dineen, Seán O’Donovan, Haulie O’Sullivan and Padraig Reidy were thanked for their great service. While the hurlers weren’t as successful, Joe Ryan and his two-man team of Fergal Keohane and Kevin McCarthy put in a great effort and were suitably thanked. Now the job starts to find new managers for both teams and anybody who might be interested should contact the divisional secretary immediately.

SCÓR SINSEAR – Comhghairdeas to the Clann na nGael instrumental music team who have reached the All-Ireland final of Scór Sinsear, a marvellous achievement, and to Carbery Rangers’ Bill Harte, who has given a lifetime of service to Scór and will be presented with a special award on the night. Fully deserved and a great honour for the division.