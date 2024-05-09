CARBERY ROAD BOWLING: Darren O’Brien and Kieran Shannon star in O’Sullivan/Keating Cup final

A SMART finishing salvo from Darren O’Brien and Kieran Shannon got them the winner’s prize from the Caheragh novice 2 doubles tournament on Saturday evening.

Defeating Gaeltacht duo Adrian O’Driscoll and Brendan O’Callaghan, few would have stayed with the Skibb pairing over the last third as O’Brien, with pinpoint accuracy, and Shannon, with a big cast through ‘Madore’, fired winning shots. The O’Sullivan/Keating Cup was theirs after Shannon’s last consolidated their lead.

In junior B tournament action at Rosscarbery, David Hegarty put the brakes on Conor Creedon’s winning run with a big victory on the Cahermore road. An intermediate tournament shoot-out at The Marsh Road on Sunday afternoon drew a big crowd as Paul Buckley came from almost a bowl down to deny Philip O’Donovan in the last shot of an exciting score.

Novice, novice veteran and underage championships all progressed on a busy week. Harry Russell, with wins from Paddy McCarthy and Liam Hurley, is through to the novice veteran semi-final where he meets competition favourite Jimmy Collins. The winner of Con O’Sullivan and Denis Murphy plays either Pat Joe Connolly or Curly Collins in the second semi.

At the other end of the age scale, Shane Crowley survived two tough challenges on his way to the U18 final, beating both Conor Crowley and Peter O’Sullivan. On the other side defending champion Shane McCarthy is through after a good contest with Niall O’Driscoll. In a repeat of last year’s final, Crowley and McCarthy meet at The Marsh Road for the 2024 U18 championship later this week.

In a good contest in U12 at Bauravilla, Jack Fitzpatrick won from PJ Collins. Sidney Shannon advanced in novice B with a win over David Minihane while in C Gavin Harrington defeated Brendan O’Driscoll. In D, two very close finishes at Schull saw Edwin Collins and Kieran Shannon emerge with the spoils from William Coughlan and Kevin Coughlan respectively. Also in D, Rosscarbery’s James Cussen, upset the form book with a fine victory over 2021 outright winner, Raymond O’Regan at Leap and Damien Daly won by a bowl at Reenascreena from another former winner, Mike White.

Results:

Championship:

Marsh Road: Novice B, Sidney Shannon defeated David Minihane, last shot, for €2,400; U18 Shane Crowley defeated Jamie Crowley; Shane Crowley defeated Peter O’Sullivan.

Caheragh: Novice veteran, Harry Russell defeated Paddy McCarthy; Liam Hurley defeated James O’Neill.

Schull: Novice D, Edwin Collins defeated William Coughlan, last shot; Kieran Shannon defeated Kevin Coughlan, last shot, for €400.

Bauravilla: Novice C, Gavin Harrington defeated Brendan O’Driscoll, one bowl, for €1,500; Novice veteran, Harry Russell defeated Liam Hurley; U18 Shane McCarthy defeated Niall O’Driscoll; U12, Jack Fitzpatrick won from P J Collins.

Leap: Nov D, James Cussen defeated Raymond O’Regan, last shot.

Reenascreena: Nov D, Damien Daly defeated Mike White, one bowl, for €940.

Club:

Caheragh: C/D Doubles tournament final; Darren O’Brien/Kieran Shannon defeated Adrian O’Driscoll/Brendan O’Callaghan, one bowl, for €4,400; return, Darren Lynch defeated Michael O’Leary, last shot, for €2,700.

Rosscarbery: Junior B tournament, David Hegarty defeated Conor Creedon by almost a bowl, for €5,000; return, Jamie Walsh defeated Michael Carroll, last shot, for €300.

Marsh Road: Intermediate tour; Paul Buckley defeated Philip O’Donovan, last shot, for €13,200; return, Flor Crowley defeated Ryan Buckley, one bowl, for €2,800.

Reenascreena: Damien Daly defeated Mike White, last shot, for €500.

Lyre: Conor Lucey defeated Owen McCarthy, last shot, for €6,000; Padraigh O’Sullivan defeated Finbarr Coughlan, two bowls, for €2,900.