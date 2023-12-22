Carbery road bowling champion Triona Murphy adds an All-Ireland football medal to her collection

Carbery’s junior ladies champ helped O’Donovan Rossa footballers win All-Ireland title

DARRAGH Dempsey ensured Carbery involvement in Rosscarbery’s Tim White Cup tournament final with a comprehensive two-bowl win over Noel O’Donovan on the Cahermore road on Sunday.

While not at his best around the corners to ‘Barry’s cross’, the Skibb man’s piledrivers on the straight stretches were enough for victory. There is the possibility of an all-Carbery final as David Shannon and Gavin Twohig go head-to-head in the second semi-final.

For the third week running, Leap’s Martin Collins was in the winner’s enclosure following a dramatic Pat O’Halloran Cup win over Timmie O’Sullivan, also at Rosscarbery. Playing the downward route, O’Sullivan looked to have the hard work done, having reeled in Collins early advantage and taking a bowl lead himself with a shot to go. From a long way back, Collins’ do-or-die effort beat the finish line and it gave him a two-metre victory when O’Sullivan missed in two.

It was tournament semi-final day, too, at Caheragh on Sunday where the Gaeltacht duo of Brendan O’Callaghan and Adrian O’Driscoll overcame Bauravilla’s James Herlihy partnered by David McCarthy. A good start was important for the visitors here. They play the winners of Kieran Shannon/Darren O’Brien versus Gavin Harrington/Damien Daly in the competition decider.

Carbery’s Christmas and new year fixture list contains a wide selection of scores to choose from as clubs attempt to make the most of the festive period to run off tournament and benefit events. Bauravilla’s Mikie Hourihane Cup has long been associated with the holiday period and this year is no exception with two three-way qualifiers down for decision on Christmas Eve and Friday, December 29th.

Reenascreena Bowling Club hopes to keep their annual Christmas Day score in place while Caheragh have a four-score line-up on St Stephen’s Day. These include a junior B contest between Drinagh’s John Young and Adrian Buttimer, Gloun and a mixed doubles shoot-out involving Shane McCarthy and Triona Murphy on one side facing Gavin Crowley and Natalie Dempsey.

Doubles scores are the feature, too, at The Marsh Road on Thursday, 27th, with Jack Cahalane teaming up with Martin Collins against Dermot Hegarty and Edwin Collins and the Skibb pairing of Jerry O’Sullivan and Brendan O’Driscoll taking on Ross men, Mike Cussen and Sean O’Neill. Schull have an excellent line-up on Thursday, December 28th headlined by the meeting of local clubman Luka Bowen and Union Hall’s James McNulty. Leap get in on the act on New Year’s Day with a two three-way doubles contests.

Elsewhere on the road last weekend, current Mikie Hourihane Cup holder Colm Crowley, despite a game effort, lost out to North Cork’s Damien Burns in the Derrinasafa tournament. Crowley had handy law to the tune of almost a bowl of odds at ‘Nattie’s’ but three big ones from Burns wiped out that advantage. The Cabrery man followed big ones to hold the lead to ‘Walsh’s lane’ before Burns’ strong finish decided it. Sean Cuinnea won at The Phale Road in Ted Hegarty’s under-age tournaments.

While extending seasonal good wishes to all, Carbery bowling congratulates Triona Murphy and her O’Donovan Rossa teammates on their magnificent All-Ireland win. Triona, from Skeagh, Carbery’s junior ladies champion from the summer months, played a starring role in her team’s superb run.

Results:

Caheragh: Doubles Tour semi-final, Adrian O’Driscoll/Brendan O’Callaghan defeated James Herlihy/David McCarthy, €1,000; return, Andy McCarthy defeated Brendan O’Callaghan, last shot, for €600.

Derrinasafa: Jun C tournament, Damien Burns defeated Colm Crowley, last shot, for €900; return, James O’Driscoll (Drimoleague) defeated Paudie Hurley, one bowl, for €800.

Rosscarbery: Tim White Cup semi-final, Darragh Dempsey defeated Noel O’Donovan, two-bowls, for €4,400; return, Darren Cronin defeated Deccie O’Mahony, one bowl, for €2,000; Pat O’Halloran Cup, Martin Collins defeated Timmie O’Sullivan, last shot, for €500.

Phale Road: Ted Hegarty, tournaments, Boys’ U16, Daniel O’Sullivan won from Ross O’Brien; Daniel Wilmot won from Luke McCarthy; Sean Cuinnea won from David O’Sullivan; Boys’ U14, Culann Bourke won from Oisin Murray; Kevin Courtney won from Josh Farrell; Dylan O’Shea won from Eoin Murphy; Conor Lennon won from Oisin Wiseman; Boys’ U12, Eoghan Kelly won from Finian Twohig; Matthew Kelleher won from Charlie O’Leary; Luke Barry won from Brian Murphy; Tadg Hickey won from Jamie McCarthy and Cian Kelleher; Boys’ U10, Adam Harrington won from Aaron O’Callaghan; Cillian Murray won from Cathal Kelleher; Jayden Crowley won from Cayden Lennon and Jack Ronan; Boys’ U8, Darragh Ronan won from Alex Hubbard; Colin Ronan won from Donnacha O’Sullivan and Ryan O’Rourke; Dylan Kelly won from Aaron Kelly-O’Regan; U16 Girls, Sophie Murphy won from Eabha Kehilly; U10, Georgia Lennon won from Lauren Collins; Rachel Murray won from Cara Harringon; Mia Hubbard won from Chloe Collins.

Timoleague: Mark Coleman won two from two with Brian Harrington, both last shot, for stakes of €1,100 and €1,200.