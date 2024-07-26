Carbery Rangers want to get up and running with fast start

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

THE disappointment of being relegated from Division 1 of the county football league last month was quickly parked to one side in Carbery Rangers’ very next training session. The focus was switched entirely to one game: their Premier SFC opener against St Michael’s this Saturday evening in Brinny (7.30pm).

Rangers boss Seamus Hayes will admit their form in the league wasn’t where they wanted it to be, and two wins in nine games highlights the work that needs to be done, but it’s the championship that really matters.

‘We were disappointed with how the league panned out,’ Hayes says, ‘It was a complete reversal of last year when we started poorly and finished strongly, whereas this year we started well and finished poorly.

‘We were disappointed, of course, we discussed it at the next training session and then we moved on. There is nothing we can do about it now. All our attention and focus is on St Michael’s.’

Even though Castlehaven and Clonakilty are in the same Group 2, Hayes is adamant that he hasn’t thought once about those derbies – it’s all about St Michael’s and picking up points in the first round of games.

‘It’s a huge game. Every team knows how important getting a win in the first round is, it does reduce the pressure going into the second game,’ Hayes says.

‘Ever since the start of the year our focus has been on the championship. The league is important as well, but as soon as the draw was made we were focussed on St Michael’s and the challenge they will bring. I was impressed with them against Clonakilty in the Division 2 league final, they’re a quality side, but so are we and if this goes to the wire, I’d fancy our chances.’

Rangers could be without Cian Daly, who is struggling with a knock, while long-term absentee Ciarán Santry (shoulder) is unlikely to feature this weekend, too. Hayes says, ‘It will be touch and go as to whether Ciarán will be ready but it might just come too soon for him.’

Saturday will also mark Hayes’ second championship campaign as manager of his home club, and he feels more comfortable in the hot seat. In the 2023 championship Rangers had draws with Castlehaven and Clonakilty before a loss to Valley Rovers saw them finish bottom of the group.

‘I was chatting to someone last week, a far more experienced manager than I am, and they were saying that everyday is a school day. Every time you go out, for a game, for training, you’re learning, whether it’s your relationship with the players and with the coaches in terms of planning sessions and so on,’ he says.

‘I feel more comfortable this year, I am really enjoying it and there is nothing like being involved with your own club.’

CARBERY RANGERS’ PREMIER SFC GROUP 2 FIXTURES: Saturday, July 27th – v St Michael’s in Brinny at 7.30pm; Sunday, August 18th – v Clonakilty in Dunmanway at 4pm; Sunday, September 15th – v Castlehaven in Leap at 4pm.