Carbery Rangers have relegation worries in Division 1

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

NEWCESTOWN moved into the top half of the McCarthy Insurance football league Division 1 with a six-point victory over Ballincollig, 3-8 to 1-8.

It pushes them into fifth position on eight points, with an away clash with Éire Óg up next on Sunday, June 9th. Goals were key here as Eddie Kenneally (who finished with 1-3) and Richard O’Sullivan hitting the back of the net in the first half as Newcestown led 2-6 to 1-4 at the break. Newcestown’s third goal, ten minutes into the second half, from Colm Dinneen effectively sealed the win for the home side.

Just below Newcestown, in sixth position, are Castlehaven, who were defeated by league leaders Nemo Rangers, 0-9 to 0-6. It’s a home meeting with Carrigaline next for the Haven on June 9th.

The final West Cork side in action over the weekend in Division 1 were Carbery Rangers, who were narrowly defeated by St Finbarr’s, 0-9 to 0-8, Cillian Myers-Murray with the winner for the city side, while Daragh Hayes and Jerry O’Riordan kicked 0-2 apiece for the Rangers. The Rosscarbery team sits in ninth place, in one of the two relegation spots. It’s Nemo Rangers at home next for Carbery Rangers on June 9th.

Clonakilty secured promotion to Division 1 after claiming their seventh win of the campaign with a 1-18 to 1-12 victory over Knocknagree. Clonakilty face O’Donovan Rossa in their next game on June 9th. O’Donovan Rossa themselves moved up to sixth position in Division 2 with a 2-11 to 2-10 win over Clyda Rovers. Dohenys’ 1-11 to 0-8 win away to Fermoy sees them move up to fourth and in the promotion mix – Gavin Farr (0-5, 3f), Cathal Daly (1-0), Fionn Herlihy (0-2) and Mark Buckley (0-2) were all on target for the Dunmanway side. In the same division, Valley Rovers were defeated by Beal Athán Ghaorthaidh, 3-12 to 0-12. That leaves the Innishannon men in seventh place. Next up for Valleys is an away trip to Clyda on June 9th.

In Division 3, Castletownbere had a narrow 0-11 to 1-7 win over Newmarket. This has the Beara men in third position and within touching distance of promotion. It’s a trip to Rockchapel that’s next up for Castletownbere on June 9th.

In Division 4, Bantry Blues drew 0-15 to 2-9 with St Vincent’s; Bantry lie in seventh position following the draw. Aghabollogue are their opponents in their next fixture on June 9th. It was Aghabollugue who defeated another West Cork side, Ilen Rovers, in Division 4 last weekend, 4-15 to 1-7. Ilen are in ninth position and they face league leaders Naomh Abán in their next clash.

Gabriel Rangers are flying high in Division 6 after their fifth win from five games and it has put them at the summit of the table. They host fourth placed Cobh next on June 9th.

Finally, in Division 7, St James recorded a good win over Castlemagner 3-6 to 0-9. The win has St James’ in fifth position just behind Argideen Rangers in the table. The Ardfield men play Cullen in their next fixture on June 9th.