CARBERY JAFC ROUND-UP: Red-hot Barryroe hammer Clon to take control of Roinn 4

BARRYROE has some serious momentum behind them right now. After two wins in a row in the Cork Premier JHC, they continued their good run by dispatching Clonakilty’s second string in Ahiohill by 3-18 to 1-7 in the Bandon Co-op Carbery JAFC. That’s now four wins from four across both codes with the Sky Blues managing to score six goals in two Carbery JAFC games.

They opened up a 1-3 to no-score lead inside five minutes with Dónal Ó Buachalla bagging an early goal. Clon, to their credit, battled back and scored three points unanswered in six minutes but Barryroe set off again, pushing the lead out to 1-6 to 0-4 with Olan O’Donovan in top form. The former Cork minor hit 0-8 overall.

Clon got it back to two but another Ó Buachalla goal made it 2-6 to 0-7. Ó Buachalla scored 2-3 in a man-of-the-match display. Scorer-in-chief O’Donovan finished off the first-half scoring with Barryroe leading by six.

Former Cork U20 Ryan O’Donovan hit Barryroe’s third goal to put the contest to bed; he finished with 1-3. Other Barryroe scorers included Brian O’Donovan (0-2), Tomas Ó Buachalla and Adam McSweeney.

Elsewhere in Roinn 4, St Colum’s produced a huge win in overcoming St Mary’s 3-11 to 1-9. Mary’s were 0-5 to 0-0 in front after 14 minutes but the Kealkil club took over from there. Dan Andrews was the star of the show, scoring 2-3. Tadhg Cronin added 1-1. Rory O’Connor (0-3), Denis McSweeney (0-2), Martin Hurley and Cormac O’Connor also got on the scoresheet. A decimated Mary’s relied heavily on Cork U20 star Olan Corcoran, who scored 1-7. Darren O’Donovan added 0-2.

In Roinn 3, Argideen Rangers got their championship campaign back on track with a comprehensive win over Bandon’s second team, 2-16 to 0-4. Two first-half goals from Darragh Holland and Bill Fleming killed the match as a contest. The Timoleague side led 2-7 to 0-2 at the break. It was routine for the 2022 finalists from then on. Goalscorers Fleming and Holland finished the game with 1-5 and 1-3 respectively while Lorcan O’Leary scored 0-4. The remainder of the scores came from Padraig Butler, Andrew Guinevan and Finbarr Butler.

Bandon are now out of the championship after Kilmacabea beat Kilmeen in the other game. The final group match between Argideen and Kilmeen will decide who joins Kilmacabea in the quarter finals. A draw would be enough for the Timoleague club given their scoring difference.

In Roinn 2, Ballinascarthy got back to winning ways with a 2-12 to 2-10 victory over Newcestown’s second team in Ballinacarriga. The Pedlars Cross club opened up a 0-4 to nil lead inside four minutes. After 15 it was 0-7 to 0-3 in favour of Bal. Newcestown hit back with a goal from Derek Brady. Town, led by the influential Jack Meade, then nudged in front after 20 minutes, 1-5 to 0-7.

Bal didn’t wilt and scored a crucial goal five minutes before half time. A further 1-2 without reply had Bal leading 2-9 to 1-5 at the break. Bal got a penalty early in the second half but it was saved by Town’s net-minder Cathal Clarke. That gave the second string renewed optimism as they outscored their opponents by 1-5 to 0-3 in the closing half. Their goal came on 46 minutes and there was one point in it. Bal finished stronger to close the win out, a huge win considering Kilbrittain’s win against Carbery Rangers.