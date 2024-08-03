CARBERY JAFC ROUND-UP: Olan Corcoran kicks 1-6 for Mary’s

THE Bandon Co-Op Carbery Junior A Football Championship got underway with the Roinn 3 clash of Argideen Rangers and Tadgh MacCarthaigh ending all square, 1-10 apiece.

The Caheragh side is venturing into their first championship campaign without the services of Cork senior footballer Brian O’Driscoll who now plays his trade with Carrigaline. They could have taken the two points on offer only for a late John Michael O’Callaghan point securing a draw for the Timoleague men.

In the other contest in Roinn 3, Randal Óg and Kilmeen met on Saturday night, which also ended up honours even, 0-14 to 1-11. Kilmeen had a chance to snatch a late victory deep into injury time but Cillian Twohig’s free drifted just outside the upright. With all four teams locked on one point each it sets up a very tasty group, with round two beginning with Argideen Rangers and Randal Óg on Friday, August 16th in Ballinascarthy (7pm). Tadgh MacCarthaigh and Kilmeen meet two days later on Sunday, August 18th in Leap (7pm).

In Roinn 1 Ballinascarthy and St Colum’s also played out a hard-fought draw, 1-7 all, in their meeting at Church Cross. St Colum’s led by three as time dwindled down but Seán Ryan popped up with a late goal rescuing a point for Ballinascarthy. Bal will meet group leaders Diarmuid Ó Mathunas in Ballinacarriga on Saturday, August 17th (7pm) with St Colum’s facing Kilbrittain at the same time in Drimoleague

Roinn 2 saw Kilmacabea secure a comfortable 0-17 to 0-11 win over Castlehaven. The other group meeting saw 2023 junior B county champions St Oliver Plunkett’s secure an impressive 0-10 to 0-3 win over Newcestown. The next round will see Kilmacabea meet St Oliver Plunkett’s in Ardfield on Saturday, August 17th (7pm). Castlehaven and Newcestown play on Sunday, August 18th in Ahiohill (12pm).

Roinn 4 brought up the shock of the championship so far with Carbery Rangers edging out champions Barryroe by a point, 0-13 to 1-9. The other two sides in the group, St Mary’s and Clonakilty met on Saturday evening with Mary’s winning out 2-12 to 0-12. Having led by five at the break St Mary’s were clawed back by Clonakilty’s second string and the sides were level with 55 minutes gone. The deadlock was broken by Cork U20 star Olan Corcoran who finished neatly from the penalty spot. Corcoran finished the day with a tally of 1-6 to his name. The next round see’s St Mary’s and Carbery Rangers meet on Friday, August 16th in Rossmore (7pm). Clonakilty will face Barryroe a day later on Saturday, August 17th in Timoleague (7pm).