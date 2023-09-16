CARBERY GAA NEWS: Quarter-final pairings decided in junior A football championship

JUNIOR FOOTBALL – In the Bandon Co-op junior A football championship, the quarter-finalists are now known following the third round games last weekend. While there were no major surprises, a number of teams waited until now to show their best form in the championship.

In Roinn 1, Tadhg MacCárthaigh top the table following their big win over pointless Diarmuid Ó Mathúna, and Castlehaven took the second spot with a six-point win over Randal Óg in a straight shoot-out between the sides. Roinn 2 sees Ballinascarthy on top but they had to fight hard to beat Kilbrittain by three points. Second place went to Carbery Rangers who pipped Newcestown by a single point, leap-frogging the St John’s men.

Kilmacabea emerged clear winners of Roinn 3 with a big win over Bandon and the second spot went to last year’s finalists, Argideen Rangers, whose draw against Kilmeen was just enough to pip the Blues on scoring difference. Barryroe have been installed as championship favourites but were put to the pin of their collars to beat St Colum’s by a point to take top spot in Roinn 4. Colum’s were rewarded for their effort by taking second place from Clonakilty and St. Mary’s on scoring difference. Mary’s beat Clonakilty to avoid relegation trouble.

The quarter-final pairings are: A. Tadhg MacCárthaigh v St Colum’s; B. Ballinascarthy v Argideen Rangers: C. Kilmacabea v Carbery Rangers; D. Barryroe v Castlehaven. The quarter-finals are scheduled for September 23rd/24th. The semi-final pairings are A v B and C v D.

At the bottom end of the table, Bandon will play-off against Ó Mathúna if only one team is to be relegated, while Clonakilty and Kilbrittain will join them in two semi-finals if two teams are to be relegated.

In junior B football, Roinn 1 was won by Goleen, with county champions St Oliver Plunkett’s beating Ilen Rovers to take second spot. Roinn 2 sees Bantry Blues on top following a win over Clann na nGael, while Muintir Bháire are in second place. Dohenys top Roinn 3 and O’Donovan Rossa beat St James by four points to grab second spot. With six teams qualifying, the top two, Goleen and Bantry Blues, go directly into the semi-finals. In the two quarter-final games, Dohenys will play St Oliver Plunkett’s, while O’Donovan Rossa will play Muintir Bháire. The quarter-finals take place on Saturday, September 23rd. In the semi-finals, the winner of Dohenys/Plunkett’s will play Bantry, while the winner of Rossa’s/Muintir will play Goleen.

HURLING PLAY-OFFS – The two quarter-finals of the RCM Tarmacadam junior A hurling and the two semi-finals of the B will take place this weekend. In the A championship, Clonakilty and Newcestown meet in Ballinacarriga at 2pm. Last season, Newcestown surprised a fancied Clonakilty in the semi-final and neither side has been playing as well this season. Injuries play a big part at this stage of the championship and Sean White will be a big loss to the Clon men. Both clubs have advanced in senior football which may impact on their hurling chances and Newcestown are also in the senior hurling quarter-final. A tentative vote to Clonakilty to avenge last year’s loss. The winner will play Ballinascarthy in the semi-final.

The other quarter-final features Diarmuid Ó Mathúna against St James in Rossmore at 5.30pm and with both clubs out of the football all attention will be on the hurling. The Ardfield men have been more consistent in recent years and get the vote to advance. The winner plays Kilbree in the semi-final.

The two junior B semi-finals are scheduled for Sunday, 24th. Kilbrittain meet Ballinascarthy in Ahiohill at 5pm. The black and amber will start hot favourites but Bal knocked out county champions, St Oliver Plunkett’s, and can’t be discounted. Gabriel Rangers and Bantry Blues meet in Skibbereen at 3pm and this local derby promises much. The extra experience of the Bantry men may just carry the day. The final takes place on October 8th in Dunmanway.

OTHER CHAMPIONSHIPS – The deadline for entries for the junior C/D football championship, the junior C hurling and the U21 football is now Sunday 17th. No entries will be accepted after that date. A lot of prominent clubs are still missing from the championships, U21 in particular. The C/D football and C hurling are 13-a-side. It is hoped to begin the C/D on the first week of October, the junior C in early October and the U21 on the third week in October.