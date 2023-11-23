CARBERY GAA NEWS: Kililen and Kilbrittain to clash in Carbery U21B2 final

U21 FOOTBALL – With the weather finally relenting, the first round of the various Clona Milk U21 football championships was played off, with one section being at a final stage. A feature of the games was the high scoring by some very talented young forwards. Ryan O’Donovan kicked 2-5 for Ibane, Mícheál Maguire got 2-8 for the Haven and Ciarán Santry scored 1-7 for Carbery Rangers. The question must be asked, with so many talented young forwards coming through, why do our adult grades have to be so defensive and negative in general? Also, with the U21 grade again producing so many cracking, entertaining games, why are the powers-that-be so determined to get rid of it?

U21A UPDATE – In Roinn 1, Carbery Rangers scored a thrilling one-point victory over a game Doheny side, courtesy of Santry’s 1-7, while Castlehaven, with Maguire on fire, proved too experienced for promoted Gabriel Rangers. In Roinn 2, champions Ibane Gaels proved far too strong for a tired Newcestown, O’Donovan kicking an impressive 2-5, and Owen Gaels went to extra time to beat Clonakilty by two points, Dan Twomey being the stand-out figure at centre back for the winners.

U21B1 UPDATE – Two thrillers here with O’Donovan Rossa edging Ahán Gaels by two points and Bantry Blues having a single point to spare over Bandon.

U21B2 FOOTBALL – The third round of the round robin was played off and it couldn’t have been closer. Kililen, a combination of Kilmacabea and Ilen Rovers, were already through to the final and received a walkover from Clann na nGael but the second final spot rested between Kilbrittain and Tadhg MacCárthaigh, level on two points each. Another cracking game that finished level, 1-8 each, with Kilbrittain qualifying for the final on superior scoring difference.

U21C FOOTBALL – St Colum’s proved too strong for visitors, Randal Óg, winning by eight points, but Dunmanus Gaels, a Muintir Bháire/Goleen combination, had to concede a walkover to Kilmeen because of Goleen’s involvement in the county junior B football final on Sunday week.

U21 FIXTURES – In Round 2, knockout, of U21A, Gabriel Rangers will meet Carbery Rangers in Ballydehob on Sunday, 26th at 1pm; Clonakilty will play Ibane Gaels in Clonakilty on Sunday, 26th, at 4pm; Newcestown and Owen Gaels will meet on Tuesday 28th, at Bisopstown’s 4G pitch at 7.30pm and Dohenys will play Castlehaven in Dunmanway, time TBC. These are knockout games, extra time and penalties, with the four winners meeting in the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals of the U21B1, Bandon play O’Donovan Rossa in Bandon on Sunday, 26th, at 11am, while Ahán Gaels face Bantry Blues in Enniskeane on Sunday at 3pm. The winners advance to the final on December 3rd or 10th. The U21B2 final between Kililen and Kilbrittain will take place in Skibbereen on Sunday, 26th, at 2.30pm. Finally, the U21C semi-final featuring Randal Óg and Kilmeen will take place in Ballinacarriga on Sunday, 26th, at 12 noon. The winner will play St Colum’s in the final.

JUNIOR C HURLING – Unfortunately, the junior C hurling championship is well behind schedule because of U21 commitments and unplayable pitches. The only game played to date saw St James emerging convincing winners over Kilbrittain. Argideen Rangers v Newcestown is the other first-round game and the winner will play Kilbrittain while the loser faces St James in the semi-finals.

JUNIOR C/D – This championship, on a round-robin, is now almost at a semi-final stage. In one semi-final, Clann na nGael will play the winner of Kilmacabea v Castlehaven, while the other semi-final rests between St Colum’s v Barryroe/Ballinascarthy.

OFFICERSHIPS – Nominations for Carbery officers for 2024 closed on Monday last. All the outgoing officers have been returned unopposed (the offices of development officer and coaching officer have been abolished under the new county board byelaws). The new office of assistant secretary saw only one nomination, the outgoing championship administrator, Tom Lyons. Unless there are late withdrawals, the officer board for 2024 will read – chairperson, Aidan O’Rourke (Newcestown); vice-chairperson, David Whyte (St Mary’s); rúnaí, Don Desmond (Bandon); treasurer, Pat Joe Connolly (Bantry Blues); PRO, Martina Burns (Clann na nGael); oifigeach cultúra, Gabrielle Crowley (Randal Óg); assistant rúnaí, Tom Lyons (Clonakilty); county board reps, Aidan O’Rourke and Danny Warren (St Mary’s).