CARBERY GAA NEWS: Clonakilty v champs Ballinascarthy, St James v Kilbree in semi-finals

HURLING RESULTS – The two quarter-finals of the RCM junior A hurling produced two completely different games. In Ballinacarriga, Clonakilty had five points to spare over Newcestown, avenging last season’s surprise semi-final defeat. A vital goal by Mark White in the 29th minute was the main difference between the side with Newcestown fighting back from eight points down to three points in the closing minutes.

The second semi-final in Rossmore provided most of the excitement as there was no separating St James and Diarmuid Ó Mathúna through ordinary time, extra time and a penalty shootout. The end came in sudden death, St James converting the ninth penalty and Mathúna’s missing. It’s a pity that the GAA club season is now so tight that we have been forced into this alien penalty finish, to get championships played in time. In the semi-finals, Clonakilty will face neighbours Ballinascarthy, and St James will play Kilbree. Those two games are scheduled for October 8th but there may be a problem with county board fixtures.

There was a big surprise in junior B hurling when Ballinascarthy’s second team beat hot favourites Kilbrittain after extra time in one semi-final. The second semi-final saw Bantry advancing to the final with a narrow win over Gabriel Rangers. It is hoped to play that final on October 7th.

FOOTBALL LATEST – This weekend sees the quarter-finals of the Bandon Co-op junior football championships down for decision. On Saturday, Barryroe will play Castlehaven at 5pm in Ardfield and this should be a cracker of a game. Barryroe have been installed as favourites to win the title by many experts but the Haven will be hoping to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their first junior A title in 1973 by bringing home the Mick McCarthy cup this season Barryroe to edge this one.

On Sunday, Tadhg MacCárthaigh will take on St Colum’s in Dunmanway at 2pm. The Caheragh side, after a poor league won all three games in the qualifiers and will be strong favourites against a Colum’s side that managed only one win. However, Colum’s can never be taken for granted and will battle hard.

Double-chasing Ballinascarthy will face neighbours Argideen Rangers on Sunday at 5.30pm in Barryroe. Bal’s first priority will be hurling but they are on a winning roll in all grades at the moment and must be fancied against an Argideen side that reached the final last season but have failed to repeat that form so far this season. They will need top form to stop the Bal bandwagon.

Also on Sunday, Kilmacabea will play neighbours Carbery Rangers in Rossmore at 5.30pm. The Kilmacs also had a poor league, but despite a few injuries, they have impressed with three good wins in the championship. Carbery Rangers have shown inconsistent form and will start as underdogs especially if Damien Gore is fit to start for the Kilmacs.

The draw for the semi-finals were due to be made on Wednesday night last and the games will take place on September 31st.

The two junior B quarter-finals will take place on Saturday. Dohenys will play county champions St Oliver Plunkett’s in Castletownkenneigh at 5pm. Plunkett’s have failed to repeat their county form in the South West championship but may just have enough to get over a Doheny second string that has lost players to their successful senior team.

O’Donovan Rossa’s second string will take on Muintir Bháire in Ballydehob at 5pm and will be anxious to make up for the disappointment of their senior team last weekend. Muintir Bháire are struggling at present and will give it everything but that may not be enough on this occasion. The semi-finals, involving Goleen, Bantry Blues and the winners on Saturday are pencilled in for Saturday, September 30th.

CARBERY SCÓR – An appeal is being made to all clubs to get involved in the Scór Sinsir (adult Scór) with the Carbery finals being held in Ballinascarthy hall on October 7th. A great night of music, dance and song is guaranteed.

LEAGUE GAMES – Clubs are reminded that September 30th is the closing date to play outstanding league games, in both football and hurling, in order to avoid fines.