CARBERY GAA: Launch of championships scheduled for May 30th

DISAPPOINTING RESULT – It may well have been a classic and provided marvellous entertainment but it was still another disappointing defeat for Cork hurlers. As we sat in the north stand, shouting and willing the team to victory, we wondered if we would ever again see a Cork hurling team bringing the Liam McCarthy Cup back to Cork. The Cork hurling fans continue to turn out in their huge numbers and they far outnumbered Clare on Sunday but how long will that last if we continue our downward slide? Despite the fact that Luke Meade was our only representative last Sunday, West Cork fans travelled in large numbers to Páirc Uí Chaoimh, a number of them because the game was not available on mainstream television. Last word on Sunday, at the back of the north stand, we were unable to understand a single word coming through the loudspeakers overhead, something that must be rectified immediately.

DEMOGRAPHIC SURVEY – Last February all clubs were instructed to fill out a survey being organised by the newly-formed Cork GAA Demographic Committee. This survey would form a database on playing numbers and facilities in all clubs in the county with a view to providing accurate information and analysis in terms of population trends, playing numbers, available facilities etc., into the future. This information would become available to all clubs, and the county executive, to help them in their decision-making. To date over 60 percent of clubs have responded to the survey and an appeal has been issued to all clubs to complete the survey as soon as possible. Part of the Carbery Board’s centenary programme for 2025 will be drawing up comprehensive plans for the future of the division and the information available from the demographic survey will be of vital importance in that respect. Help in filling out the questionnaire is available from Eoghan O’Connor, Demographic Officer Cork GAA, Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

CORK MINORS – There was a big Carbery input into Cork minor footballers in Tralee on Tuesday evening with Haulie O’Sullivan, Carbery Rangers, in charge and six Carbery players on the starting fifteen. Oisin Harrington (Kilmeen), Cathal McCarthy (St Colum’s), Danny O’Donovan (Castlehaven), Sean Whelton (St. James), Humphrey Canty (Newcestown) and Dylan O’Neill (Carbery Rangers) started, while Euan Lehane (Dohenys) came on as a sub. However, lack of finishing power, only a single point from play in the first half, proved fatal in a disappointing 0-12 to 1-7 defeat. Thankfully, all is not lost as Cork will get a second chance, a semi-final meeting with Clare, and may yet meet Kerry again in the final.

LAUNCH – The official launch of the Carbery championships will take place on the last Thursday in May, 30th, in the Parkway Hotel, Dunmanway, with all clubs being represented on the night. A well-known GAA personality will address the gathering. On the previous Friday night a photoshoot, involving captains from all 26 clubs in the division, will take place at Ballinacarriga castle. PRO Tim Buckley will be in contact with all clubs regarding details for the launch.

ADMISSION – Admission to all championship games under the jurisdiction the Carbery Board (junior A, B, C and D in football and hurling, as well as U21 hurling) will be by cash only at the gate this season but county board championship games played in Carbery will be ticket only, no cash taken at games. The Carbery Board is investigating a combination of ticket, cash and card for its games in 2025.

4G PITCH – The Carbery Board has been in contact with Croke Park as regards a 4G pitch in the area and the response has been encouraging. The development sub-committee will meet shortly to discuss further progress and top of the agenda will be the acquisition of a site for the project. Somewhere in the centre of the division, in the Dunmanway-Enniskeane catchment area, is envisaged and any land holder interested in helping out should contact the board. All ideas will be explored.