Carbery counting down to centenary year

BY TOM LYONS

IN 2025 the Carbery, South-West Cork, Division, will celebrate its centenary, having begun life as the South Cork Board in 1925. A sub-committee has been set up to plan and organise these events but there is a welcome on the committee for anybody who would be specially interested in helping out or with ideas for events. We would appeal to clubs who haven’t yet compiled a club history, to try to get something done by December 2025. Of special interest will be the collection of photographs for an exhibition of the history of the GAA in West Cork since its beginning in 1886. At present the oldest GAA photograph available for West Cork GAA is the Clonakilty senior football team of 1892 and we would be delighted to find an older one. Anybody interested in helping the committee or in contributing ideas or items is asked to contact the chairperson of the sub-committee, Tom Lyons (0876425180) or email [email protected].

Junior 4 Football League – this season’s Dubliner Cheese Junior 4 Football League is divided into two sections, 4A and 4B, with 11 teams involved. The sections were made out on a geographical basis. Division 4A consists of Castlehaven, St Colum’s, Clann na nGael, Tadhg MacCárthaigh, and Kilmacabea. Division 4B consists of St Oliver Plunkett’s, Carbery Rangers, Clonakilty, Argideen Rangers, Barryroe, and Ballinascarthy. The junior 4 league begins on Sunday, April 28th and then follows the dates for the subsequent rounds of Divisions 1,2 and 3, as in the master fixtures plan. The leading team in each section on the cut-off date of July 14th wins the section. Teams have until October 29th to play games to avoid fines. Some dates may clash with the county junior B championships and in that case the county championship takes precedence. Games may be moved to Friday or Saturday with agreement from both clubs and the league coordinator (assistant rúnaí, Martina Burns), but the default time is Sunday at 3pm.

Junior 3 Hurling League – The Dubliner Cheese Junior 3 Hurling League consists of five teams: Kilbree, Barryroe, Argideen Rangers, St James, and Ballinascarthy and begins on Sunday, April 21st. The same guidelines apply to the league as the junior 4 football league. Co-ordinator is vice- chairperson, David White. Postponed games in all leagues must be refixed within a month of the original date.

Clona Milk U21 Hurling – By the agreement of the clubs, the Clona Milk U21 hurling championships will be played over the summer. The championships will be run on a straight knockout system. Round 1 will be played on June 28th-30th or the weekend July 5th-7th. Clubs are asked to email in their preferred weekend. There will be no deviation from those two weekends. Games cannot be played midweek because of minor fixtures on Wednesday nights. Semi-finals: Weekend August 9th-11th. Finals: Weekend August 30th–September 1st. All entries for the U21 championships should have been emailed to the secretary by Sunday, April 14th, stating which grade you want to play.(Grades will be A, B and C (13 a-side). If you wish to downgrade from last season’s championship, you must include a list of players available for 2024, and minor/ U21 results to back your claim. All clubs seeking C grade must include list of available players. The grading will be carried out at the CCC meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 23rd, and the results emailed to the clubs. The draws for the U21 hurling championships will be made at the next board meeting in May.