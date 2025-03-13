Carbery camogie ‘disappointed’ and 'surprised' as future of senior divisional team in serious doubt

THE future of the Carbery senior camogie team – and all divisional teams in the county – is in serious doubt.

Following a query, the Camogie Association’s implementation of Rule 29.1 means it’s very unlikely that divisional teams will be able to field teams in this season’s county senior camogie championship.

The rule states that ‘any player who plays a higher graded championship is not eligible thereafter to play in a lower graded league or championship in the same year. This applies to all graded competitions e.g. adult and under-age A, B and C competitions.’

So, for example, if Cork camogie star Libby Coppinger lined out for the Carbery divisional team, then she would be ineligible to play for her club St Colum’s in the same season.

This ruling will have a serious impact on Muskerry, Imokilly, Seandún and Carrigdhoun senior divisional teams also, as players will not want to risk being ineligible for their home clubs.

The Carbery Camogie Board, naturally, is reeling from the news, as its senior team offered players in the division the opportunity to play at the highest level within the county and against the best teams and players.

‘Coiste Camógaíochta Cairbre (Carbery Camogie Board) was surprised and disappointed to receive correspondence from the county board notifying us of Ard Chomhairle’s decision that any player that plays on a divisional team at a higher grade, in this case senior, is not permitted to play at a lower grade with their club in the same year,’ Carbery Camogie told The Southern Star.

‘We have not had an opportunity to meet and discuss this decision to date and need to consider the next steps open to us. Once the situation becomes clearer we will be able to provide more information.’