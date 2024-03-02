CARBERY BOWLING: Which team will emerge from the Marsh?

CARBERY’S team bowling will have their second play-off on The Marsh Road on Sunday morning next, March 3rd.

Teams of three – one novice C grade plus two D – may participate in a ten-shot shoot-out with best throw counting for each shot. Accumulated distance achieved will decide placings. Throw off is at 10am. The top team from Sunday’s event will join the Marsh Road trio of Denis Murphy, Jerry O’Sullivan and Michael O’Leary, already qualified from the previous event at Schull, in the overall inter-regional team play-offs for the Sliabh Ban trophy at Castletownkenneigh on March 24th.

Both Carbery teams earned medal placings at the inter-regional youths team finals at a damp Phale Road, Ballineen, on Sunday morning. In the girls’ category, Emma O’Leary, Meabh Cuinnea and Lauren McCarthy – respective U16, U14 and U12 regional winners from 2023 – combined to good effect and recorded a tally of 1,190.7 metres for their 18 shots. This was good enough for second spot, 80 behind impressive winners Gaeltacht. In the boys’ sector, Tom McCarthy, Brian Harrington and Ed McCarthy, while below their best at times, came good with a few vital throws to earn third place with 1,163 metres. West Cork had set an enviable target of 1,466.4 metres and were easy winners while Mid’s 1,353.7 metres took the runner-up prize.

The second score in the Majella Hayes fundraiser tournament at Rosscarbery had Shane Shannon, Durrus, and Mid Cork’s Kenneth Murphy, in opposition. In mixed bowling Shannon’s big one past the ‘priest’s house’ was instrumental in rising a bowl lead which he held despite giving opportunities to Murphy as they played to ‘Cahermore cross’. Shannon stayed the course and joined John Young in the last four draw. They rejoined on the return route and this time Murphy prevailed in the last shot.

Another good weekend for Leap bowlers saw Martin Collins, thanks to a great start, advance in the Pat O’Halloran Cup by defeating Adrian Wilmot at Rosscarbery. Schull continues to be a happy hunting ground after another brace of victories on Saturday.

Following Kieran O’Sullivan’s success in the Griffin/Coughlan final, Cian Minihane will contest the 2024 Mick Flor decider having come from a bowl down to deny local contender Cian Bowen in a dramatic semi-final shoot-out. Bowen, who starred in the January Johnny O’Driscoll Memorial at The Marsh Road, was looking good after a piledriver put him a shot ahead at ‘McFarlane’s’, but Minihane negotiated the downward stretch in better figures and snatched the victory. Kieran O’Sullivan and James O’Neill combined for a doubles win at Schull. Donie Harnedy made a welcome return after a long injury lay-off and turned in an excellent performance at Lyre, but, in a three-way that also included John A Murphy, the Carbery man could not get ahead of eventual winner, Conor Creedon.

RESULTS

Grange: Willie Whelton Cup, Gary Daly defeated Seamus Sexton, almost a bowl, for €8,600.

Lyre: Three-way, Conor Creedon defeated Donie Harnedy, last shot, and John A Murphy, one bowl, for €2,700; return, Paul Twomey defeated Jack O’Driscoll, last shot, for €1,680.

Phale Road, Ballineen: Inter-regional youth team finals for the James Kelleher Shield: Boys – 1. West Cork (Kieran Courtney, Eoghan Hickey, Tommy Coppinger) 1,466.4 metres; 2. Mid Cork (Eoin Murphy, Tadg Hickey, Kieran Hickey) 1,353.7; 3. Carbery (Tom McCarthy, Brian Harrington, Ed McCarthy) 1,163. Girls – 1. Gaeltacht (Kayla Healy, Cliodhna O’Brien, Lilly Scannell) 1.272.3; 2. Carbery (Emma O’Leary, Meabh Cuinnea, Lauren McCarthy) 1,190.7; 3. Mid Cork (Sophie Murphy, Lelia Foley, Elsie Flynn) 1,044.6.

Rosscarbery: Michelle Hayes junior B tournament fundraiser, Shane Shannon defeated Kenneth Murphy, one bowl, for €3,100; return, Kenneth Murphy defeated Shane Shannon, last shot, for €4,400. Sat, Nov D, Pat O’Halloran Cup: Martin Collins defeated Adrian Wilmot, one bowl, for €900; return, Sean O’Neill defeated Colm O’Regan, last shot, for €800.

Schull: Mick Flor Cup semi-final, Cian Minihane defeated Cian Bowen, last shot, for €900; return double, Kieran O’Sullivan/James O’Neill defeated James and Jack Murphy, last shot, for €800.