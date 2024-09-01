CARBERY BOWLING: Johnny O’Driscoll turns on the style in victory

ROSSCARBERY provided the bulk of Carbery action on the bowling roads this past week with no less than seven scores completed and progress in tournaments junior B, novice B and D.

Leap advanced the junior ladies championship to the latter stages and there was a county win for Lauren McCarthy in U12.

Darren Harrington set things in motion in Rosscarbery, winning an exciting novice B duel with South West champion Garoid McCarthy in the last shot. McCarthy had a bowl lead after four but lost the lead to a great shot by Harrington at the ‘B&B’ who then was 40 metres up. McCarthy regained the lead, but it was Harrington who prevailed in the final exchanges.

The performance of the week came from Clon’s Johnny O’Driscoll whose opening five in his junior B tournament clash with Noel O’Regan were of the highest order. They gave him a bowl of odds cushion and he increased his margin at ‘DeBarra’s’, only to hit a slack patch subsequently which O’Regan didn’t avail of. The two bowls came between them beyond ‘Cahermore cross’ and effectively ended O’Regan’s challenge.

In the same competition, Bantry’s Muiris Buttimer turned in a competent performance in defeating Newcestown’s Ger D O’Driscoll by a bowl. Buttimer rose his winning odds in the shots to the no-play lines. In the new Pat O’Halloran Cup in Rosscarbery there were wins for Ian O’Sullivan and Mike Keohane while there was also a local win in a return score when Micheal O’Sullivan got the better of Jim Coffey.

At Leap, Triona Murphy is on track to retain her junior ladies championship. Triona had a tough battle with local challenger Shannon Ronan in Thursday’s semi-final before emerging with a bowl of odds win. On the other side of the draw, it is equally competitive. Earlier in the week, Eileen McCarthy came through against regional U18 champion Abbey Caverley and will play Natalie Dempsey in the second semi.

Lauren McCarthy made her first foray in the county title-race a winning one playing a grand score at Ballinacurra, Upton, to deny a very good City champion Carla Healy.

RESULTS

County Championships

Ballinacurra, Upton: Girls’ U12 preliminary round, Lauren McCarthy (Carbery) won from Carla Healy (City).

Carbery Championships

Leap: Junior ladies, Eileen McCarthy won from Abbey Caverley; Semi-final, Triona Murphy won from Shannon Ronan, one bowl.

Club:

Courtmacsherry: James O’Donovan defeated Arthur McDonagh, two bowls for €20,000.

Derrinasafa: Brian O’Driscoll defeated Michael Desmond, one bowl, for €800; Jimmy O’Brien defeated Anthony Lynch, last shot, for €6,000.

Rosscarbery: Novice B, Darren Harrington defeated Garoid McCarthy, last shot, for €2,600; Martin Coughlan defeated Ger Shanahan, last shot for €1,500; Ian O’Sullivan defeated Kevin O’Reilly, last shot, for €1,200; Johnny O’Driscoll defeated Noel O’Regan, two bowls, for €8,500; Micheal O’Sullivan defeated Jim Coffey, one bowl, for €3,000; Muiris Buttimer defeated Ger D O’Driscoll, last shot, for €1,400; Mike Keohane defeated Adrian Wilmot, last shot, for €2,200.