CARBERY BOWLING: David Shannon and Darragh Dempsey deliver on the Marsh road

CARBERY’S big hitters, David Shannon and Darragh Dempsey, both delivered at the West Cork Distillers-sponsored ‘Dowtcha Boy’ event on The Marsh Road.

Shannon overhauled an early deficit to deny Eamonn Bowen while Dempsey withstood a strong late challenge from Michael Murphy to take a bowl of odds victory in the last of Saturday’s scores.

Even these good results were overshadowed by Donie Harnedy’s superb comeback win on Sunday morning when he overhauled Johnny O’Driscoll’s big lead to take a thrilling last-shot victory for a €20,000 total stake.

In between on Saturday, there was a reverse for local punters when the Bauravilla Crowley brothers, Colm and Gavin, went down to the Dunmanway combination of Alan Brickley and Brian Horgan.

A successful fourth hosting of the popular event required much midweek improvisation after a host of injury-related withdrawals decimated the original programme. Scores involving Arthur McDonagh, Philip O’Donovan and Bryan O’Reilly all had to be rescheduled. Nevertheless, replacements were found and the seven-score clár was completed seamlessly. Sunday’s climax saw Gary Daly post excellent figures for the road in a two-bowl win over Martin Coppinger. Big beneficiaries from the West Cork Distillers Dowtcha Boy festival were the autistic classes at Skibbereen National School for whom the proceeds of the weekend netted a four-figure sum.

This St Patrick’s weekend is dedicated to fundraising scores aimed at defraying costs associated with the forthcoming European Championships. Carbery, West and South-West regions have unveiled a three-day fixture list with scores billed for Rosscarbery, The Clubhouse and Shannonvale. Carbery venue Rosscarbery will get proceedings going on Saturday with an attractive line-up that includes a contest between Johnny O’Driscoll (Clonakilty) and county junior B champion Noel O’Regan (Togher Cross), and an afternoon clash of Skibb’s Donie Harnedy and Adrian Buttimer, Gloun.

On Sunday, March 24th at Castletownkenneigh the finals of the team bowling competition for the Sliabh Ban trophy will take place. Association Honorary Secretary Michéal O’Ceallacháin and host club representative Caroline O’Leary have issued time schedules for the event which will start at 10am. Carbery’s A team, Ballydehob (Shane Crowley, Bryan Regan, Shane O’Mahony), have a 10.20am slot when they will be in direct opposition with Gaeltacht’s Ballyvourney while team B from Carbery, The Marsh Road (Denis Murphy, Jerry O’Sullivan, Michael O’Leary) throw off at 12pm against North Cork’s Kilcorney.

Results

Beál na mBláth: Novice 2 tournament, Dylan Galvin defeated Sean Nyhan and Stephen Spillane, both last shot, for €1,650.

The Pike: Ger Shanahan defeated Brian Harrington, last shot, for €400.

The Marsh Road: West Cork Distillers Dowtcha Boy Festival – Saturday, David Shannon defeated Eamonn Bowen, almost a bowl, for €10,900; Alan Brickley/Brian Horgan defeated Colm/Gavin Crowley, one bowl, for €11,200; Tommy O’Sullivan defeated Eugene McVeigh, one bowl, for €9,000; Darragh Dempsey defeated Michael Murphy, almost a bowl, for €5,800; Sunday, Patrick Flood defeated Brian Wilmot, last shot, for €8,400; Donie Harnedy defeated Johnny O’Driscoll, last shot, for €20,000; Gary Daly defeated Martin Coppinger, two bowls, for €15,000.