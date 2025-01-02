CAR OF THE WEEK: Skoda Superb has it all in the name

WHEN Skoda brought out their first modern Superb car in 2001, it was exceptionally well received, not least for the space available to rear seat passengers.

BY BRIAN BYRNE

That came about because the platform used was a long-wheelbase one developed for the Volkswagen Passat in China, which meant the Skoda offered more interior than the equivalent VW Passat and Audi A6 back in Europe.

An estate version was considered, but Volkswagen was afraid it would cannibalise the popular wagon variants of its two key brand nameplates in Europe, so the ‘Combi’ didn’t happen.

But a year after the second generation Superb debuted in 2008, this time on a stretched version of the European Octavia’s underpinnings, a wagon version was added.

Bringing the added advantage of a 663-litre cargo space with a full five-seat passenger capacity. Quite a mighty car indeed for families with what these days is termed ‘active lifestyles’.

Superb is not the main seller here for the brand — that is the Octavia’s position, by a big number — but at around 1,300 units a year (somewhat less this year while the latest generation was pending arrival for a while) it is a very respectable performer.

That new generation is the fourth, but for my review Combi, the third.

And for me, a chance to get back into my favourite car format, the estate.

I’m not the only one, even with the SUV obsession of today, around one in five of Superbs and Octavias sold in Ireland are wagons.

Across Europe, I expect it is significantly more.

Look back through the previous iterations, and they haven’t mucked around with the design much in each.

You can evolve with the wagon or you can fancy it up as a semi-coupe or something and ruin it.

The latest Superb Combi is a clean, smooth and handsome evolution and aesthetically a joy to view from any angle.

They also managed to improve the aerodynamics by 15%. My review version came with the optional roof rails, but my pictures show that even they didn’t diminish what had been the vision of a design crafter.

There was style too inside, although maybe the tan leather trim might not be to everyone’s taste.

I quite liked it, it looked warm on the cool mornings of my evaluation time, and also made more visible the design elements of dash and doors.

Most of the ergonomics were properly worked out, though for me the centre screen was just too large. And while the volume control on the steering wheel is excellent, the fiddly screen-based version annoyed my passenger on occasions. That said, the real climate control knobs were excellent, also incorporating the seat heating and cooling if you needed it.

The review car had an airy feel with a full panoramic roof, and the Superb Combi is a true 5-adult people transporter.

With, as intimated earlier, ALL the luggage they might have. They will feel the quality too: this is a superbly finished car, along with some of those ‘simply clever’ additions from Skoda, including the umbrella located in the driver’s door.

Though I can’t always do so, I made a particular effort while I had this car to take it on some long runs.

To, I suppose, prove again something I already expected from driving the model in previous generations: that it is a most comfortable way to do those distances.

The long wheelbase is part of that, helping to soak up the kilometres on all kinds of roads.

The airflow through the roof rails did make itself heard at motorway speeds, thought that was also because the engine remained very quiet even at the speed limit.

That engine was also part of the smooth experience.

A 2.0 diesel with 150hp that is well-proven and uncommonly thrifty is managed by a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Only automatics are offered with this generation Superb, something that to me makes great sense. I expect you could drive the length of the country and back and not feel much fatigued. Other engine options are petrol and a plug-in hybrid.

Although the Superb’s size as a D-segment medium-large car is one reason limiting sales in this country, it is still in an important market space. And since the nameplate was launched, more than 1.4 million units bought says all that’s needed.