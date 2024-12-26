CAR OF THE WEEK: Renault’s latest Captur is a car for living

BY BRIAN BYRNE

THE small SUV segment accounts for more than a quarter of all cars sold here in 2024, and is the second biggest sales segment behind the medium SUV. That makes it a very important space for the motor trade here, and also means there’s a lot of competition. That encourages the various players to provide high levels of specification to try and get a decent share of the showroom rollouts. Which brings us to the Renault Captur, in the mid-life facelift of the model’s second generation since earlier this year.

As I have referenced a couple of times during 2024, this French carmaker is on a roll in both design and technical terms, the all-electric latest Scenic and the Rafale new flagship models showing this in spades. The Captur, first launched in 2013, could have been left behind, but the changes for 2024 have ensured that it doesn’t look or feel so.

The front-end restyle is quite dramatic compared to its predecessor, and brings what is the brand’s second best-selling model here right in line with its latest siblings. The people with the sketching pens have come up with a fascia that has enough going on to be interesting, without veering off the wall. My review car was in the top esprit Alpine spec, which added details to the exterior trim and also some rather cool 19-inch alloys.

In size, the Captur is up at the larger end of the segment, indeed not a lot shorter than the VW ID.3, so it looks, feels, and is a fair bit more car than the Clio hatchback it is nominally derived from. In a way, it can be thought that the B-SUV car is now where the C-segment hatchback compact family car once had the field all to itself.

Inside, changes are more individual item detail than extensive. The steering wheel is familiar, and the main dashboard styling. But there’s a taller infotainment screen and also a larger main instrument cluster. Less visible is the use of more recycled materials in the trim and finish, both of which carry through the good feel and touch that has been a Renault feature for some time.

The excellent switchgear graphics and identifiers on the steering wheel and elsewhere are unmistakeable and strong.

That new infotainment screen is also graphically clear, and bright as well. Where you need to touch virtual ‘buttons’, they’re large and permanent in visibility. There’s also that row of real switches below the screen for managing key climate matters. Colours are well used too in the main cluster, which in addition has the merit of simplicity.

The review car specification includes Alpine trim interior elements among which is blue stitching on the part-leather seats. It all looks snazzy and smart, and the seats are comfortable as one always expects from a Renault product. It’s really a four-seater but you could manage three pre-teens in the back if needed. The extra boot space over the Clio hatch is substantial, and the Captur rides higher than the hatchback, making it easier to get in and out.

My car this time was the E-Tech full hybrid version, the 145hp petrol-electric system which is Renault’s own and proven as efficient and reliable. In terms of overall Captur sales it only represented 16% of cars bought this year, but that’s two and a half times the proportion from 2023, so the hybrid is gaining interest, and fast.

There is, though, an almost-€5,000 premium involved. For me, the additional advantage of hybrid is the automatic transmission, in the Captur’s case a seven-speed dual-clutch setup that matched well with the rest of the powertrain. The system means that up to 80% of driving in urban conditions can be in electric mode. It’s not a rubber-burner by any means with a sub-11 seconds run to 100km/h, but acceleration feels swift enough. Renault say they have improved steering and suspension responses with the facelift.

In France, they call sports utility vehicles ‘voitures à vivre’, or ‘cars for living’. The revised Captur would be easy for most to live with.