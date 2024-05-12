Captain Reuben Henry hopeful Beamish Cup final triumph is first of many trophies for Clonakilty SC

THERE were emotional scenes from the young and not-so-young Clonakilty Soccer Club members in the aftermath of their West Cork League Beamish Cup final triumph.

While Clonakilty and Drinagh Rangers will now battle it out for the Premier Division title in the remaining weeks of the season, last Sunday was all about Clonakilty ending their 16-year Beamish Cup drought.

‘It is very gratifying to be part of today’s win,’ Clonakilty Soccer Club coach Lorne Edmead said.

‘To have my son Joe playing was the icing on the cake. The Beamish Cup is a very hard competition to win. We have gone close on a couple of occasions. We had a few close calls this season too, going to extra-time and winning on penalties.

‘This bunch of lads, I’ve drilled into them all year long to keep playing football. Drinagh came back at us as I knew they would. Once Chris (Collins) got the third goal though, I knew we could do it and had faith in them as long as they stuck to what they were doing.’

Winning captain Reuben Henry didn’t hide his delight at his side’s historic victory.

‘The year of training we have done got us through it in the end,’ Henry said.

‘I’m so proud of the lads for the way they competed for every ball over the whole 90 minutes. Our work-rate was top notch right up to the final whistle. I couldn’t be happier and in front of such a huge crowd too. Thanks to Lyre Rovers as well for hosting. Today was unbelievable, it was just unbelievable.

‘Mousey (John Leahy) is Clonakilty Soccer Club. Lorne (Edmead) came in this season and gave us an extra bit of help on the technical side of our game. That duo, they are unbelievable and that’s our first trophy with them. Hopefully, there will be many more.’

Liam Anthony White was one of three Clonakilty players, along with Iain O’Driscoll and Shane Buttimer, who were part of the town’s previous Beamish Cup-winning squad back in 2008.

‘Those were different times back in 2008 and I was a bit younger then,’ White laughed. ‘Honestly, this is unbelievable and it is hard to put it into words. Sixteen years is such a long time. There have been lads that lost three finals and are still playing on this team. I’m just delighted for them; I know what today’s win means to them.

‘The work-rate put in by the whole squad this year, I think that and those three previous Beamish Cup losses just brought everyone closer. We were determined to do it.

‘I don’t have too many years left in me but I think this club, this squad and the whole town will kick on. Hopefully, in the future, it will be on to bigger and better things for Clonakilty Soccer Club. Today’s Beamish Cup final win was certainly a good start.’