Captain Aisling O’Driscoll wants reaction to defeat as Enniskeane keen to get back on track

ENNISKEANE are desperate to kickstart their 2023 SE Systems Cork camogie senior championship campaign against Courcey Rovers on Saturday.

Enniskeane’s campaign has proven frustrating thus far.

The West Cork club’s opening group game against Aghabullogue was called off before Cloughduv inflicted a 1-14 to 0-7 defeat last weekend.

Unsurprisingly, it is not the start captain Aisling O’Driscoll or her team-mates wanted.

‘Our Aghabullogue game was called off after conditions went from a yellow to an orange weather warning,’ O’Driscoll told The Southern Star.

‘The county board made that decision on the day. Naturally, everyone was a bit deflated as we were keyed up and had prepared properly in terms of food and hydration.

‘For player safety, and considering the dangers of travelling to and from Castle Road (venue), it was the correct option. It wouldn’t have been a quality game either, what with all the downpours of rain.’

Following that unexpected postponement, Enniskeane struggled to hit the ground running in the opening exchanges of their next outing Cloughduv.

The concession of a first-minute goal coupled with Cloughduv’s better use of a strong wind resulted in a disappointing 1-14 to 0-7 Enniskeane loss.

‘Having that Aghabullogue game under our belts would definitely have stood to us going in against Cloughduv,’ admitted O’Driscoll.

‘Looking back, we are very disappointed with our performance on the day. We definitely didn’t do ourselves justice whatsoever.

‘Playing that opening game would have given us that extra bit of sharpness but, against Cloughduv, six minors started and another five playing their first-ever senior championship match. You have to take all those factors into consideration as well.

‘Our first 30 minutes, we were most disappointed with. We had a good start to the second half but it wasn’t enough on the day and Cloughduv won well in the end.’

So, it is against the backdrop of a postponed Aghabullogue game and ten-point loss to Cloughduv that Enniskeane enter this Saturday’s showdown with Courcey Rovers in Kilbrittain at 12pm.

The latter also tasted defeat in their senior county championship opener. Sarsfields edged Rovers 1-16 to 0-14 following a cracking encounter in which Courceys matched their opponents for long stretches.

Kate Fennessey’s first-half goal gave Sars the breathing room to hold off Courceys despite Cork All-Ireland winners Saoirse McCarthy scoring 0-5 and Fiona Keating contributing 0-2.

Enniskeane will enter as underdogs but Aisling O’Driscoll gives her side, including All-Ireland winner Orla Cronin, a fighting chance provided they get off to a positive start.

‘At training the other night, we told everyone to put the Cloughduv game behind them and try to learn from our mistakes,’ the Enniskeane captain said.

‘The girls are realising it is a quick turnaround at senior club level now. You play week on week and haven’t time to dwell on things too much which I think is a good thing.

‘All our concentration is on Courcey Rovers now. We need a reaction on Saturday. In fairness to the girls, the intensity in training has been brilliant so now we just need to deliver a performance.

‘We must keep things simple and play our way into the game. We are determined to do ourselves justice and show what Enniskeane camogie is all about.’