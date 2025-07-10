Capital pain shows Cork have lots of work to do

DUBLIN 3-15

CORK 0-7

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

THIS one is going to sting for a while – Cork’s interest in the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship was ended by a 17-point loss to a Dublin team that didn’t let up in this quarter-final.

Despite a gutsy effort, the Rebels were unable to contain a Dublin forward line in which Hannah Tyrrell (1-5) and Kate Sullivan (1-3) fired their county into the last four. For Cork, it’s all over – this heavy loss in Parnell Park on Saturday marked the end of the road this season.

Dublin’s two late goals put an unfair gloss on the final score but, even without Carla Rowe, they were worthy winners. Cork boss Joe Carroll offered no excuses.

‘Dublin were superb all the way through and today just shows how far down a level we are at,’ Carroll told The Southern Star.

‘Their pace, their tackling, was at a different level to where we are at and what we have been used to. I would definitely say they are the best team we have played this year. They might win an All-Ireland if they keep producing performances like that.’

While acknowledging the importance of getting out of Division 2 during his first year in charge, Carroll admitted there is much work to be done over the winter months before Cork returns to the top tier.

‘Getting out of Division 2 was a priority which we achieved,’ the Cork boss said.

‘But when we have come up against the big teams, like the Kerrys and the Waterfords, we have fallen short. That is something we will have to work on for next year now, hopefully.

‘A lot of our younger players have been exposed to the senior championship for the first time this year. They have come on leaps and bounds in the last few weeks in particular. We will just take this defeat on the chin, go forward, and see where we can go in 2026.’

There was little to choose between the sides during the opening exchanges. Dublin looked more dangerous in the final third, culminating in the first goal after 15 minutes. Dara Kiniry brought down Kate Sullivan en route to goal and Hannah Tyrrell converted the resulting penalty to make it 1-4 to 0-2.

From that point onwards, even though Cork temporarily closed the gap, the visitors were always playing catch-up.

Five down at the interval, Cork closed the gap further before their opponents reeled off seven unanswered points in a serious show of strength. Nicole Owens fisted over, Kate Sullivan scored twice in succession, and a Tyrrell free made it 1-10 to 0-6.

Despite the Rebels’ best efforts, the Dubs took advantage of a tiring defence and punished two lapses when Kate Sullivan and Sinead Goldrick raised green flags in the dying embers.

Katie Quirke was one of Cork’s few quality performers on the day and had no issue with the result.

‘I think Dublin are such a physical side,’ the Bride Rovers player admitted.

‘We were trying to match them there at the end just to try to peel back a few scores. They got a few turnovers and capitalised on those. So, yeah, it was probably a lot tighter than the (final) score shows but a disappointing day overall.

‘Dublin are a good Division 1 side and, I suppose, we were missing that physicality and intensity that we probably weren't exposed to in Division 2 this year.

‘We got a good taste of that again and now we know what’s expected for next year. Those kinds of performances aren’t going to cut it in a semi-final – there are a good few takeaways from this game as well.’

So, Dublin ran out merited winners while the Cork seniors are left with much to ponder heading into 2026.

Our Star: Dublin forward Hannah Tyrrell was the best player on view, scored 1-5 and caused havoc in the Cork defence.

Scorers

Dublin: H Tyrrell 1-5 (1-0 pen, 2f); K Sullivan 1-3; S Goldrick 1-0; N Owens, N Hetherton 0-2 each; C Darby, H McGinnis, L Grendon 0-1 each.

Cork: K Quirke 0-5 (3f); M O’Callaghan, L O’Mahony 0-1.

Dublin: A Shiels; J Tobin, L Caffrey, N Crowley; S Goldrick, M Byrne, N Donlon; É O’Dowd, H McGinnis; N Owens, C Darby, S McIntyre; H Tyrrell, N Hetherton, K Sullivan.

Subs: C O’Connor for C Darby (38); O Nolan for N Owens (44); T McDonnell for S McIntyre (53); L Grendon for N Hetherton (56); H Leahy for N Crowley (58).

Cork: S Murphy; D Kiniry, S Leahy, M Duggan; A Corcoran, S Cronin, R Corkery; M O’Callaghan, A Healy; A O’Mahony, L O’Mahony, E Cleary; Á Terry O’Sullivan, H Looney, K Quirke.

Subs: A Ring for R Corkery (21); K Horgan for D Kiniry (38); S McGoldrick for A Healy (44); L Hallihan for Á Terry O’Sullivan (44); A Ryan for M Duggan (58).

Referee: B Rice (Down).