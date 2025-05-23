Caoimhe Flannery smashes Munster Schools’ record

BY JOHN WALSHE

ON another sweltering day, a massive programme of events was run off like clockwork at the 123.ie Munster Schools Track and Field Championships at the MTU track in Bishopstown on Saturday.

One of the stars of the day was Caoimhe Flannery of Skibbereen Community School who led from start to finish in the senior 1500m steeplechase to set not only a personal best time but also a new Munster schools’ record.

And in the bargain Flannery also broke the five-minute barrier, her time of 4:57.73 improving the previous record by almost ten seconds which has stood to Jessica Coyne from Limerick at 5:07.24 since 2014.

‘It was good, I think I was used to the heat since the South Munsters, so I’m delighted,’ said Caoimhe, who also won the 1500m flat race the previous week.

‘I went out hard as I wanted to have a good race before the All-Irelands where I’ll just concentrate on the steeplechase’.

Second last year at national level, the 18-year-old will be the hot favourite next weekend where Coyne’s 2014 Irish schools’ record of 5:02.62 should also be finally erased from the record books.

It has certainly been a hectic few weeks for the Flannery as between the two schools’ deciders she also recorded a personal best of 10:05.42 for the 3000m distance at the Irish Milers meeting at Clonmel.

Another double winner at the South Munsters was Ciara Delaney, also Skibbereen Community School, who was successful over 400m and 800m. In an exciting two-lap race, Delaney had to settle for second on this occasion behind Lucy Shannon of Coláiste Muire. However, Delaney was rewarded with a new personal best of 2:18.02, over three seconds inside her previous best.

Some of the other highlights of the day included Aoife Tuthill’s (Coláiste na Toirbhirte) impressive victory in the senior 3000m walk where her time of 15:02.98 gave her a clear winning margin. In other senior events, Katie Kingston of Skibbereen Community School won the javelin with a throw of 34.26m while there were third place finishes for Aoife Callanan (St Brogan’s) in the long jump and Saoirse Twomey (St Mary’s, Macroom) in the 3000m.

In relay action, Bandon Grammar School were easy winners of the senior girls 4x300m ahead of St Aloysius, Carrigtwohill while the Bandon Grammar boys went one better in taking both the 4x100m and 4x400m titles.

In the younger age-groups, there was a fine sprint double by Adaora Nnemekan (St Brogan’s, Bandon) who won the 100m and 200m in respective times of 12.54 and 25.41.

At intermediate level, Max Clover (Bandon GS) was first in the triple jump with Finn Yore (De La Salle, Macroom) likewise in the 1500m steeplechase in a time of 4:28.93. At junior level, Sam Kingston (Skibbereen CC) was the winner of the javelin with a throw of 41.70m.