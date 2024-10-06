Can St James stop Bal’s forwards in Carbery semi-final?

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

ALL roads lead to Enniskeane this Sunday (2.30pm) as Ballinascarthy and St James collide in a high-stakes showdown for a coveted spot in the RCM Tarmacadam Carbery junior A hurling final.

Expect fireworks when these two powerhouses meet. Only a puck of a ball separated the sides in 2023 when Ballinascarthy came out on top 2-15 to 0-18, but it was St James who went further in the championship, only to fall short at the final hurdle.

Ballinascarthy will enter their semi-final clash brimming with confidence after a terrific hurling season to this point. Having secured promotion to Division 6 in the county hurling league, they started the championship campaign with a 1-14 to 0-16 victory over Newcestown, and followed that with a 6-26 to 2-7 demolition of Bandon, topping the group.

Bal are in formidable form, and their dominance was further underscored with their 5-19 to 2-15 victory over Randal Óg in the quarter-final. Their forward line is electric and they’re currently averaging 4-20 a game. Jeremy Ryan pulls the strings at midfield, with lethal inside forwards Brian O’Donovan and Timmy Cullinane starring for the Reds this year. Last season they came undone at this stage and venue after losing a 3-20 to 2-22 extra-time classic against eventual champions Clonakilty, so they’ll be determined this time to make it all the way to the final.

However, St James present a seasoned challenge. The Ardfield men qualified top from the three-team group including St Mary’s and Bantry. A 0-13 to 1-10 draw with the Ballineen/Enniskeane outfit meant a victory of any kind over Bantry would be sufficient and when they met the Blues, they didn’t hold back, 3-27 to 1-6 is how it finished. That set up a repeat of last year's final, a meeting with Clonakilty. A well-deserved 2-15 to 0-18 victory was sweet revenge, showcasing their resolve and determination to go one step further this year. St James will be hungry for silverware since last year’s heartbreak. Their strength, like Bal, lies in their inside forward line, with Joe O’Sullivan and James O’Driscoll their key men.

Ballinascarthy have been the standout team all season, but St James' experience in big games could tip the balance. Can Bal's dream season continue, or will St James’ hunger for redemption carry them through?