Can Gore and Buckley make an impact with Cork in 2024?

SEÁN HOLLAND picks five Cork footballers to look out for in 2024

*****

CONOR CORBETT – One of Cork football’s hottest prospects, the 21-year-old from Clyda Rovers rose to prominence on the inter-county scene after his incredible 1-7 haul in Cork’s 2019 All-Ireland minor final win. He shone at U20 level, too, but a cruciate injury in the summer of 2021 derailed his rise. In the 2023 McGrath Cup Corbett, at last, made his senior debut and showed his worth throughout that campaign. For a team that desperately is in need of a free-scoring forward, Corbett could be Cork’s answer for the season that lies ahead. He’s a wanted man, though, and did spend some time at the AFL Draft Combine in Australia.

DAMIEN GORE – Hard to believe it’s now five years since the Kilmacabea forward made his senior debut for Cork, in the 2019 league under Ronan McCarthy, yet Gore’s inter-county career has never caught fire. One main reason is he has been hampered by injuries, including last season, but Gore is off the back of a promising club campaign that saw him light up the West Cork final with 0-11. The All-Ireland U20 winner is deadly with the placed ball and has a keen eye for goal, and could be a valuable asset to Cork this season, as an option off the bench. Came on against Clare last week.

COLM O’CALLAGHAN – Coming off a very promising 2023 season with the Rebels, his best yet, the Éire Óg man will be a big player for Cork this year. He is a strong, physical presence around the middle of the pitch and still only 25-years-old, his best years are ahead of him. He was a huge factor in Cork’s win over Mayo in the All-Ireland series and gave a fine display at midfield against Derry in the All-Ireland quarter-final. Standing alongside Ian Maguire at midfield, it signifies one of Cork’s strongest positions on the pitch.

DAVID BUCKLEY – Another young gun who could play a role in Cork’s 2024 campaign, Buckley was one of the most influential players for Newcestown in 2023; think of his 0-9 haul in the county senior A final that eclipsed the team total scored by Dohenys. It made people sit up and take notice. The former Cork underage star started against Clare in the McGrath Cup opener and the hope is Buckley can transfer his club form to the county scene, given time. His size, pace, and scoring ability means he has all the tools necessary to make an impact. He previously played in the 2022 McGrath Cup campaign.

TOMMY WALSH – The Kanturk clubman is one of Cork’s most promising young talents. At only 21, the MTU student will likely play a central role for John Cleary’s side in 2024. He can be described as a Swiss army knife-type player who could easily play in any position but one would assume he’ll lay claim to the centre-back jersey. The youngest brother of former Cork footballer Aidan has had plenty of success at club and underage levels already, and looks primed to become a regular at senior level. Expect a big year from the Kanturk man.