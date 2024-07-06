Can Cork hurlers stop Limerick's green machine?

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

THE impossible becomes possible when your back is against the wall. Pat Ryan’s men will no doubt be against all the odds in Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling semi-final against four-in-a-row champions Limerick but it’s a chance to alter the course of hurling history.

The pain of the 2018 semi-final defeat still cuts deep in the hearts and minds of many Cork supporters. I can remember standing in Hill 16 that day, numb to what transpired after Darragh Fitzgibbon's point put the Rebels six up with less than 10 minutes left.

There’s no argument: that come-from-behind victory against Cork sparked the success that’s transpired for Limerick in the last six years. Cork’s journey since that day has been a whole lot different. They did manage to return to Croker, and sandwiched within that span of Limerick silverware was the 2021 All-Ireland final where these two met once more. It was Cork’s last foray to GAA headquarters and it was as forgettable as those bleak Covid times.

This season’s campaign started off in a similar vein. A disastrous start with losses to Waterford and Clare had Cork behind the eight-ball but that faithful night in the Páirc, bookmarked with visions of Shane Kingston's mazy run followed by the dramatic penalty conversion from Patrick Horgan, has kept those on Leeside dreaming.

An impressive win over Tipperary followed, but their form dipped slightly against Offaly and Dublin. Yet, they did enough to secure victories and maintain momentum.

Limerick's journey to this point is a tried and tested route. Munster champions again and looking for more. This Sunday to me feels different though: almost like a full circle moment. The ruby and emerald collide again where it all began six years ago.

For Cork, this match is an opportunity to avenge past defeats in ’18 and ’21 and reassert their place among the elite. For Limerick, it’s another step in their quest to achieve a historic five-in a row.

Pat Ryan's men must harness the lessons from their past encounters and bring an intensity that matches Limerick's renowned work rate. That was one of the deciding factors in their Munster championship victory. From minute one, it was all gas, no brakes. It will need to be the same on Sunday.

The Rebels have shown they can rise to the occasion when their backs are against the wall, but consistency and execution will be key.

So, as the travelling fans who head to Dublin anticipate a high-stakes contest, the what-ifs of past battles linger, but the focus remains on seizing the moment.

This was where Limerick's journey began six years ago but often in life, the beginning and the end are the same place.