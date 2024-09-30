Bus ‘too big’ for roads to school

Junior minister says Bus Éireann excuse ‘unacceptable’

A BUS service to bring additional pupils to a West Cork school is not operating because the proposed bus was deemed too big – an excuse described by a junior minister as ‘not acceptable’ this week.

A 33-seater bus service brings children from Bandon to nearby Laragh National School (Scoil Naomh Seosamh) in the mornings.

But there are a number of pupils attending the school – all deemed concessionary – who cannot get on the bus.

Concessionary bus tickets holders can avail of school bus tickets, but only if there is space available on a bus, because they are not attending their nearest school.

The service provider operating the 33-seater bus said they can increase capacity to a 50-seater bus to accommodate the 17 additional pupils needing transport to Laragh NS.

However, the Department of Education has said local Bus Éireann officials have claimed a larger vehicle would not be suitable for the roads.

‘The current configuration and pick-up points on the existing Laragh route is not deemed suitable for a large bus,’ said a Department spokesperson. She said the vehicle operates a post-primary trip, which would have to be advanced significantly in time to operate through Bandon in the morning.

Local FF TD Christopher O’Sullivan told the Dáil on Wednesday that it was hard to understand why a second, smaller, 24-seater bus, could not be used.

‘Common sense must prevail,’ he said. ‘We need to solve this. It’s a safety issue.’ He said an extra 18 to 20 cars are now commuting to the school which already has issues with safety.

He said the school had spent €10,000 and the Council €90,000 on improving access at the school but there were still some matters outstanding, which the Department had refused to fund.

Minister of State at the Department of Housing Alan Dillon responded to the Clonakilty deputy, saying the Department of Education would prioritise the issue.

‘I find it very difficult that they have refused to deliver a service based on a larger vehicle not being able [for the roads] – I don’t think that’s an acceptable excuse,’ said Minister Dillon.

Senator Tim Lombard (FG) said parents are outraged and accused Bus Éireann and the Department of ‘making up excuses’.

‘I’ve spoken to the bus operator and they have categorically stated that there is no issue with using a 50-seater bus on this route.

‘It is ludicrous that Bus Éireann says that a larger vehicle would not be suitable.’

Meanwhile, a bus service withdrawn for more than 30 students from the Timoleague area over two weeks ago, has now been reinstated.

The students attending secondary schools in Clonakilty were forced to find their own ways to school after Bus Éireann stopped the service on September 3rd.

However, the service resumed on Monday, much to the relief of parents who were forced to drive their children to Clonakilty twice a day during that time.

Cllr John Michael Foley (FG) welcomed the resumption after the delay disrupted parents ‘trying to work and juggle life commitments’.