Brilliant Bal score six goals to clinch quarter-final spot

Ballinascarthy 6-26

Bandon 2-7

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

TABLE-TOPPERS Ballinascarthy were comprehensive 31-point winners over depleted Bandon to seal their place in the quarter-finals of the RCM Tarmacadam Junior A Hurling Championship following this one-sided clash at windy Kilbrittain on Friday.

Ironically, it was during the opening half when playing against a strong wind that the Bandonions were seen to best effect, actually leading by 1-3 to 0-3 by the 12th minute, their best player Jake Lillis billowing the back of the Ballinascarthy net following an inch-perfect cross by veteran full forward Pat Barry.

But stung by that goal, the Reds upped the tempo and were rewarded when Eoin O’Brien was at the end of a brilliant move involving two of their marquee players Timmy Cullinane and Brian O’Donovan to crash the ball past reliable Bandon shot-stopper John Buckley.

With Jeremy Ryan unerring from frees, Luke Murray hurling confidently around the middle third and Seán Ryan delivering quick ball at pace, Bal had moved 1-12 to 1-3 in front as the first half drew to a close. Both sides had been reduced to 14 players earlier in the half following a brief off-the-ball skirmish.

However, Bandon still were right in the mix, as Donough Lucey, Conor Twomey, Rory Fogarty together with Lillis and Barry caused problems for the winners despite doughty defending by the Nyhan brothers Daniel and Ciarán, Chris Ryan, Tristan Walsh and reliable goalkeeper Darragh Hennessy. Just on the stroke of half-time the Lilywhites got a massive fillip when Pat Barry powered the ball to the Ballinascarthy rigging from close-range.

It was anything but a comfortable half-time lead, 1-12 to 2-3, given the strength of the wind. But it was a transformed Ballinascarthy that re-emerged, as the game swung dramatically in their direction.

Conall Cullinane and Cian Ryan entered the fray and immediately made an impact. Brian O’Donovan got the scoring tsunami on the road, Eoin O’Brien rattled the back of the Bandon net, ace predator O’Donovan raised the green flag and despite reeling under the scoring blitz, Bandon did manage an excellent Pat Barry point.

But Bandon were in deep and troubled waters at the back, as the unceasing Reds bombardment rained down on them. Conall Cullinane, Daniel Nyhan and Cian Ryan all goaled as what had been a first half Ballinascarthy scoring trickle was now a raging torrent, brave Bandon submerged. Stephen Murphy and Rory Fogarty found the range for Bandon, but the show was well and truly over, Bal facile winners.

‘We knew Bandon would put it up to us, but once we weathered their early storm, the second half brought a big improvement in our play,’ Ballinascarthy manager JC O’Flynn said.

‘Our objective at the start of the year was to get out of the group; we have achieved that.’

Scorers

Ballinascarthy: Brian O’Donovan 1-7; Jeremy Ryan 0-7 (7f); Eoin O’Brien 2-0; Timmy Cullinane 0-4; Conal Cullinane, Daniel Nyhan, Cian Ryan 1-0 each; Seán Ryan 0-3; Tristan Walsh, Luke Murray 0-2 each; Pádraic Cullinane 0-1.

Bandon: Jack Lillis, Pat Barry (1f) 1-2 each; Paul Hartnett, Rory Fogarty, Stephen Murphy 0-1 each.

Ballinascarthy: Darragh Hennessy; James O’Brien, Chris Ryan, Pádraic Cullinane; Tristan Walsh, Ciarán Nyhan, Daniel Nyhan; Luke Murray, Jeremy Ryan; Seamus McCarthy, Seán Ryan, Cillian Cullinane; Timmy Cullinane, Brian O’Donovan, Eoin O’Brien.

Subs: Conal Cullinane for Seamus McCarthy (inj, ht), Cian Ryan for Seán Ryan (50), Seán Ryan for Timmy Cullinane (54).

Bandon: John Buckley; Oisín O’Mahony, Conor Twomey; Aidan Dullea; Anthony Quinn, Donough Lucey, Dylan Barr; Brian O’Mahony, Stephen Collins; Rory Fogarty, Robert O’Driscoll, Darragh Collins; Jake Lillis, Pat Barry, Oisín Doyle.

Subs: Stephen Murphy, Gearóid Murphy, Paul Hartnett.

Referee: Michael O’Mahony (Kilbrittain).