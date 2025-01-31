Brigid’s festival puts Bandon on the map

The festival to coincide with the St Brigid’s bank holiday weekend is a four-day celebration of arts, community, and discussion and gives a focus to women’s voices

WOMEN’S voices and stories will be platformed and celebrated at Bandon Brigid’s festival which runs from Friday January 31st to Monday February 3rd.

This is the fourth year of the unique festival inspired by Brigid who was Ireland’s most important saint in the 5th century, celebrated as matron of poets, smithcraft, healing, and fertility.

In 2023, for the first year, St Brigid’s Day was celebrated as a public holiday in Ireland and a range of events now take place across the country in her honour.

However, Bandon has been well ahead of the curve and this is the fourth year of its festival, said organiser Marguerite McQuaid, of Creative Bandon.

‘It all started with a song that Creative Bandon commissioned for Brigid, with songwriters Victoria Keating and Aine O’Gorman. They wrote a profoundly evocative song called “Becoming”, a meditation of potential and creativity. It is a gentle but powerful testament to Brigid,’ she said.

‘Brigid’s lore all signal renewal, bounty and the earth waking up – each associated with the tilt back to brighter days. We are always talking about the power of nature, and the festival has so many ways to take a reset by tuning into the power of spring as celebrated by Brigid,’ added Marguerite.

Highlights of this year’s festival include readings, sea swims, and art workshops.

‘It has never been more important for women’s voices to be platformed, and to share their stories with men. However enlightened we are supposed to be, what is alarming to see the sharp rise in violence against women and against the environment. It is an obvious reflection of the shifting world climate. The arts are a real and concrete way to celebrate women’s perspective and strength. The programme directly speaks to how this perspective has been sidelined, but in an intriguing and provocative way,’ said Marguerite.

The festival is going from strength to strength.

‘The support has been great, not just locally but from surrounding areas. There have been impressive discussion panels, live music, arts installations, and theatre. The What Now Brigid panel chaired by Justine McCarthy, and From A to Sea Podcast by Southern Star editor Siobhán Cronin were brilliant conversations, and valuable – all sold out. This year we have the author Leeanne O’Donnell reading from her Sparks of Bright Matter, with filmmaker and actor, MC Karla Goodman. I can’t wait for it!’ said Marguerite.

The festival attracts attention from all over the country – from those wishing to attend, perform, and those who wish to follow Bandon’s lead and host their own festivals.

‘We increasingly get queries from over the country. From the start we always knew we were onto something with the amount of artists in the area but it is still a kick to be contacted by renowned artists looking to come to Bandon to perform or exhibit,’ said Marguerite.

‘There is no doubt that culture is a great draw, we rely on artists to inspire and express what we find difficult, this is vital in an industry that punches way above its weight. Our approach is focused on access to the arts for all, and we are grateful to the County Council, Cork & Kerry Community HSE Healthcare and the Arts Council of Ireland for supporting us in this

work.

‘It is no small thing to create an uplifting monthly music venue from nothing, but Bandon Folk Club will be celebrating its first, fabulous year. Hosting sold out gigs by leading artists from the Irish folk scene, the folk club is a haven for music lovers and leads visitors to the town.

The club prioritises original music so it has been great to have a space for songwriters both local and established to get their music heard. In 2023 the Brigid’s festival created the platform to give something new a shot, this is the real value festivals, we’re working together to build a weekend programme that can have an impact through the rest of the year,’ said Marguerite.

Dublin will host ‘Brigit: Dublin City Celebrating Women’ over the bank holiday weekend with over 80 events celebrating women’s contributions to culture, society, and history.

‘These days, it is inspiring to see huge Brigid events like this amplifying women’s voices, but I think we can say in Bandon, we are stepping up to the mark,’ concluded Marguerite.

A snapshot of the weekend includes…

The Bandon Folk Club hosts Ríoghnach Connolly and Martin Leahy, which is a real coup as Ríoghnach has been recognised by the BBC as one of the top folk singers in the UK and Ireland.

‘Put down the phone!’ invites artist Anne Harrington Rees, ‘and capture the first buds on Brigid’s Day.’ In this green sketching outdoor workshop, no artistic experience is required, just tea and cake and an open mind.

‘Alternatively, take a dip on the Dunworley Strand with our fantastically resilient Ukrainian community. Bring a picnic, this rite of spring is bound to give you an appetite,’ says Marguerite.

Author Leeanne O’Donnell will be reimagining Brigid and the sacred feminine, with readings from her new book Sparks of Bright Matter, in discussion with filmmaker and actor MC Karla Goodman.

The Last Witch, Bridget Cleary drama is written and performed by Best Actress at Galway Fringe, Eve O’Mahony and will be shown on Sunday. Over 100 years later, this case is a dark mystery of control, that is as topical as ever.

On Sunday, there’s Deep-Ecology Creative Writing Workshop for men with storyteller Paddy Doyle.

The weekend finishes with a flourish on Monday, with a drumming session called Journey to Brid. This drumming session will be guided by Adrienne Murphy and Tina O’Leary.

