Brian O’Donovan hits 0-9 to fire Bal to top of Roinn 1 

Ballinascarthy 0-14

Kilbrittain 0-7

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

BY virtue of a double-score victory, with nine points coming from ace marksman Brian O’Donovan at Timoleague on Sunday, Ballinascarthy have qualified for the quarter-finals of the Bandon Co-op Junior A Football Championship, emerging unbeaten from Roinn 1.

But before anyone gets the idea that this was a stroll in the sweltering heat for the Reds, the opposite was the case, the Black and Amber battling to the very last knowing that only a win would suffice.

Granted, outstanding goalkeeper Eoin McCarthy made a series of spellbinding saves, but for much of the opening half Kilbrittain were on top. A combination of overplaying allied to a spate of bad wides cost them dearly.

The opening 11 minutes saw the sides level at 0-2 apiece, Brian O’Donovan’s early brace negated by a point apiece from the outstanding Conor Hogan and Bertie Butler. The blistering pace of the latter duo augmented by good play from Luke Griffin, midfielders Oisín Gillian and captain Thomas Sheehan had the Bal defenders under pressure.

It came as little surprise when Hogan (free) and a delightful white flag by Luke Griffin had the Seasiders ahead, 0-4 to 0-2, at the close of an entertaining opening quarter. Slowly, Bal began to reel them in, inspired by excellent play from their half-back trio of brothers Daniel and Ciarán Nyhan and pacy winger Daniel Twomey.

Pádraic Cullinane availed of a nice delivery from Daniel Nyhan to find the range and then twice in as many minutes Eoin McCarthy came to Kilbrittain’s rescue. Firstly, he thwarted Conall Cullinane from point-blank range, then dived full- length to push a rocket from Daniel Twomey over the bar.

Two further points by scoring sorcerer Brian O’Donovan had Bal ahead at the break, 0-6 to 0-4, a precarious lead to say the least. However, two fabulous scores by Brian O’Donovan and a classy point from the dynamic Daniel Nyhan had opened up some daylight as yet another brilliant reflex save from shot- stopper Eoin McCarthy still had Kilbrittain in with a good chance.

But the Reds were keeping the good wine to last as a superb score by James O’Brien from distance and with the rampaging Brian O’Donovan bisecting the posts from all angles, the sands of time ran out for Kilbrittain.

Ballinascarthy selector Kieran Dineen, while pleased with the win, accepted that things had been far from easy against resilient Kilbrittain.

‘Kilbrittain never give in easily. We had a great battle and only for upping the ante and pushing the ball out to the wings, together with some good moves from the forwards resulting in some crucial points in the closing half, anything could have happened. We are delighted with the win, qualifying for the quarter-final is a bonus by winning the group,’ a satisfied Dineen said.

Our Star: Another virtuoso performance by a talented dual star, Brian O’Donovan scoring nine glorious points to crown an impressive outing.

Scorers

Ballinascarthy: Brian O’Donovan 0-9 (3f); Pádraic Cullinane 0-2 (1f); Daniel Twomey, Daniel Nyhan, James O’Brien 0-1 each.

Kilbrittain: Conor Hogan 0-5 (4f); Bertie Butler, Luke Griffin 0-1 each.

Ballinascarthy: Tadhg O’Neill; Gearóid O’Leary, Chris Ryan, James O’Brien; Daniel Nyhan, Ciarán Nyhan, Daniel Twomey; Seán Ryan, Cathal Nyhan; Luke Murray, Pádraic Cullinane, Jeremy Ryan; Brian O’Donovan, Conall Cullinane, Eoin O’Brien.

Subs: Tristan Walsh for Chris Ryan (inj, 20); Seamus McCarthy for Jeremy Ryan (49), James Lynam for Eoin O’Brien (50), Daniel O’Brien for Conall Cullinane (54), Cian Ryan for Cathal Nyhan (56).

Kilbrittain: Eoin McCarthy; Darragh Considine, Colm Sheehan, Ivan Burke; Philip Wall, Nick O’Donovan, James Hurley; Oisín Gillian, Thomas Sheehan; Dec Harrington, Bertie Butler, Luke Griffin; Josh O’Donovan, Sam Shorten, Conor Hogan.

Subs: Ronan Crowley for Dec Harrington (49), Sam Dewey for Sam Shorten (51), Eamon Lyons for Luke Griffin (55).

Referee: Tadhg Sheehan (St Mary’s).