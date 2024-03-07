BEND IT LIKE CHRIS! Collins nets two stunning free kicks to fire Clonakilty into Beamish Cup final

Collins was the hero for Clonakilty Soccer Club in this pulsating Beamish Cup semi-final against Castletown Celtic in Lyre that needed a sublime 118th-minute Collins free kick to separate the Premier Division and Championship table-toppers.

THERE may be a bit to go in Chris Collins' soccer career before he gets a Netflix special documentary like David Beckham, but if he keeps bending freekicks like he did last Friday night, it might not be far away.

‘Absolutely over the moon to get to the final,’ an elated Clonakilty manager Jonathan Leahy said.

‘By God, we were made to work hard by Castletown. No wonder they’re winning the championship. Myself and Lorne (Edmead), who is joint coach with me, had to try everything and our bench made the difference for us in the end.’

After reaching the Beamish Cup final having come through the Championship gauntlet, Leahy was full of praise for his side’s attitude.

‘We’ve some fighting spirit. We’ve come through Clonakilty United, Drinagh B, Lyre and Castletown. Be it full time, extra time or penalties we keep fighting and we go to the end,’ he pointed out.

This extraordinary semi-final was full of twists and turns and helped keep the supporters’ minds off the freezing cold conditions. The game started like a boxing fight with the two fighters feeling each other out, but it wasn’t long before the haymakers started coming.

The first effort was from impressive Clonakilty centre-back Rueben Henry who stung the gloves of Oisin O’Leary in the Castletown goal. It was Clonakilty who were pushing hard for the opener and it came in the 18th minute. A free kick about 25 yards out was curled expertly home by Chris Collins, giving Clon the lead.

Castletown looked to respond and started to get a lot of success from long balls into the box. However as they pushed for the equaliser, the Premier Division leaders doubled their lead. Joe Edmead was at the end of a flicked header from George Cannon, and fired home from ten yards out to make it 2-0 on the half-hour mark.

To the neutral, one imagined Clon would win comfortably from here but Castletown showed real character. Once again it was the long free kicks that were causing trouble for Clonakilty’s defence. Celtic thought they had pulled one back instantly but Matthew Draper was adjudged to be offside. They didn’t have to wait long, however. Another testing free kick was floated in, and Barry O’Mahony slid the ball home. 2-1. Then just before half time, there was no offside call for Draper, who headed home the equaliser. 2-2, and all to play for.