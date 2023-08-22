Behind every great man...

Jackie Keogh delves into the family history of Michael Collins to find a long line of strong, and often political, women

‘FIGHTERS, doers, irrepressible’ are just some of the words that were used to describe the characteristics of the strong, intelligent women who form the living legacy of Michael Collins.

Mary Ann O’Brien, Michael’s mother, set the mould, according to Helen Collins, the grand-niece of Michael Collins.

‘She welcomed her youngest child into the world on October 16th 1890, when she was 38 years of age,’ said Helen, ‘and was 44 when her husband died in 1896.

‘Mary Ann raised her family of eight children as a single mother and ran the farm at Woodfield,’ said Helen. ‘She was a great farmer and with the assistance of her eldest son, my grandfather Johnny, she kept the whole show on the road until her death in 1907.’

Helen recalled how her step-grandmother Nancy O’Brien was Michael Collins’ chief spy in the GPO and was a wonderful woman.

‘I loved her very much,’ she said. ‘I loved her telling me about her daring feats during the War of Independence.

‘They were such dynamic women who never gave up,’ she said. It was a trait that was evident in her grandmother Catherine Hurley, too, and her father’s sisters.

‘They were fighters and doers and they were irrepressible,’ said Helen.

As a high-profile solicitor and mediator, who played a key role in helping to establish the West Cork Arts Centre in Skibbereen and the famous Taste of West Cork Food Festival, Helen is regarded as a high achiever and a great advocate for the best that West Cork has to offer.

Historically, though, it was the sister of Michael Collins, Margaret Collins O’Driscoll, who had the distinction of being the first sitting female TD in the Irish Free State government in 1923 – the elected anti-Treaty females having refused to take their seats.

A teacher by trade, Margaret had taught in Lisavaird National School and had her teenage brother come to stay with her at Emmet Square in Clonakilty from 1903 to 1905.

Margaret went on to become a Cumann na nGaedheal TD between 1923 and 1932, and she served as vice-president of the party from 1926 to 1932.

Another grand-niece of Michael Collins, Mary Banotti, went into politics shortly after her separation from her Italian ex-husband.

Mary Banotti was unsuccessful in her bid to seek election to the Dáil in a by-election in 1983, and subsequently failed to secure a seat in the Seanad, but she was elected as a Fine Gael MEP in 1984 and held that seat until her retirement in 2004.

Mary’s younger sister, Nora Owen, served for a time as a Minister for Justice and once held the distinction of being the deputy leader of Fine Gael.

Nora Owen was first elected to Dublin City Council in 1979 and Dáil Eireann in 1981. She lost her seat in 1987, but regained it in 1989, and remained in the Dáil until she was unseated in 2002.

Meanwhile, the well-known actress Dervla Kirwan, is the great granddaughter of Margaret Collins O’Driscoll.

Dervla, who is perhaps most famous for her leading roles in Ballykissangel and Goodnight Sweetheart, has most recently appeared on RTÉ in the series Smother.

It was in an episode of Who Do You Think You Are? that was aired in 2010, that Dervla detailed her ancestry and fascinating association with the revolutionary leader, but viewers were just as impressed by the calibre of the women who peopled ‘his story.’