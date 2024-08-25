Beara United and Sullane fighting it out for West Cork U12 Championship title

BY GER McCARTHY

IT rained goals in the latest rounds of SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League fixtures.

The race to become this season’s U12 Schoolboys Championship winners will go down to the final round of fixtures. Beara United sit top of the table on 22 points with Sullane one point behind.

Conor Kelleher (3) and Fionan Lucey netted in Sullane’s most recent win, a 4-1 triumph at home to Skibbereen Celtic. Frankie Collins was on target for Celtic.

Clonakilty AFC Greens have edged within a point of U12 Schoolboys League One leaders Dunmanway Town thanks to a 4-1 victory over Inter Bay Rovers. Charlie Clifford netted Inter’s goals in a game Tomas Lendacky (2), Pearse Nolan and Danny Foley scored for the winners.

Drinagh Rangers have moved within three points of U12 Schoolgirls Premier League leaders Inter Clonakilty AFC. Matilda Kaiser (2) and Ellie O’Regan found the net in a 3-2 win at Lyre Rovers, who had Eadaoin Collins (2) on the scoresheet.

***

Dunmanway Town have moved three points clear in the U13 Schoolboys Premier courtesy of a 3-1 win over Bay Rovers. Vittor Coutinho, Oisin O’Regan and Hugh McCarthy found the net.

Tim O’Sullivan (2), Rian Lowney (2), Sam Power and James Driscoll strikes earned Beara United all three points at home to Bay Rovers Celtic in the U13 Schoolboys Championship. Tadhg Harrington and Jack Whooley replied in a 7-2 Celtic loss.

In U13 Schoolboys League One, Skibbereen Celtic edged Riverside Athletic 6-5 following an eleven-goal thriller. Taylor McCarthy (3) and Fionn Daly (2) were amongst the goals for a battling Riverside.

***

In the U14 Schoolgirls Premier League, Aisling Kelleher (3), Saoirse Delahunty and Ide McCarthy found the net for Sullane in a 5-1 victory at Clonakilty AFC. Molly Scott scored for the Ballyvackey club that was quickly back in action away to local rivals Lyre Rovers. Maggie Costley and Grace Forristal goals saw Clonakilty emerge 2-0 winners from that local derby.

A busy period in the U14 Schoolboys Premier League began with Sullane inflicting a 3-2 defeat upon Inter Clonakilty. Danny Lynch, Cole O’Tuama and Aaron Lynch Horgan efforts won a cracking game. Ronan Twomey’s brace wasn’t enough to prevent an Inter defeat. Inter were back in action this past weekend and overcame Bay Rovers 4-1 in Kealkill thanks to Fionn Harrigan (2), Noah Franklin and Luke O’Neill efforts. Brendan Harrington scored for Bay.

Jamie Dowdall’s hat-trick ensured Skibbereen proved too strong for Togher Celtic in the U14 Schoolboys Championship, winning 4-0. Fionan Herlihy was the Baltimore Road side’s other scorer. Also, Shane O’Connell (2), Gavin McCarthy, Eoin O’Connor, Adam O’Brien, Luke Holland and Filip Kowalewski were on target in Dunmanway Town’s 7-1 U15 Schoolboys Premier win away to Bunratty United. Frankie Whelton netted United’s reply.

***

Bay Rovers and Drinagh Rangers remain neck and neck at the top of the U16 Schoolgirls Premier League. The latter overcame Lyre Rovers 7-1 in their latest outing thanks to a Sarah Buttimer hat-trick. Muireann Campbell (2) and Áine Collins (2) strikes completed a 7-1 Rangers win. Roisin O’Shea was Lyre’s lone scorer. Bay joined Drinagh in joint-first position, on 15 points apiece, following the Kealkill club’s 3-0 defeat of Castlelack.

Ardfield went top of the U16 Schoolboys Premier following a 3-1 defeat of Castlelack in Brinny. Joe Hayes found the net for the hosts but Euan Whelton, Felix Winkelmann and Finn O’Mahony strikes won it for Ardfield.