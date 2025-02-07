Beara to enter county senior football championship

BEARA will field a football team in this season’s divisional/colleges championship.

After an absence of two years, the return of the Beara senior football team is good news for the division that is hoping to build on its U21 team’s run to the county U21 football final in December.

While Beara lost to Bishopstown, the division’s journey to the county final highlighted the talent in the division, and Beara U21 boss Andrew Fitzgerald (pictured), who also managed the senior team in 2022, spoke afterwards of the need to get the Beara senior team back on the pitch.

‘I think the future is bright for Beara,’ Fitzgerald said, ‘Our challenge is to get these guys to play at the highest level available to them, and in qualifying for this final, I think they showed they’re close to that now.’

Beara’s last senior football championship game was a defeat to Carbery in June 2022, with a lack of available players cited as the main reason the division didn’t field in ’23 and ’24. In fact, Beara has contested in the championship just once in the last five seasons, having not fielded either in 2020 and ’21, so their return is positive news.

The draws for the divisional/colleges section of the football and hurling championships will be held on February 11th, with a new format expected to be announced.