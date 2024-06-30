Beara and Sullane battling at the summit of U12 Schoolboys Championship

BY GER McCARTHY

BEARA United and Sullane are neck and neck at the top of the U12 Schoolboys Championship Division.

Beara continued their excellent run thanks to a 4-0 victory at home to Skibbereen Celtic. Alfie Power netted a hat-trick and Robbie O’Sullivan also scored in United’s fifth win in six outings.

In the same division, co-leaders Sullane proved too strong for Lyre Rovers, running out 3-2 winners following a cracking game at Coláiste Ghobnatan. Eduard Mihai Ulianov was twice on target for Rovers but Conor Kelleher (2) and Liam Carey efforts maintained Sullane’s title push.

Bay United and Castlelack drew 1-1 in Kealkill. Kyle Buckley fired the visitors ahead but an Oskar Ustjanowski leveller earned Bay a share of the points. Beara and Sullane remain joint-top of the U12 Championship on 15 points apiece. Bay United and Castlelack sit in joint-third with Lyre and Skibbereen yet to get off the mark.

***

Dunmanway Town Tornados and Skibbereen Dynamos entered the latest round of SuperValu U12 Schoolboys League One fixtures three points clear of the chasing pack.

A local derby away to Drinagh Rangers saw the Tornados keep their title aspirations alive following a 3-0 triumph. Ryan Crowley Healy (2) and Ben Marchie goals earned Dunmanway an important win.

U12 Schoolboys League One contenders Ardfield and Skibbereen Dynamos met at the Showgrounds last Saturday. Kingsley Crosby Osagie and Senan Whooley braces cemented a hard earned 4-2 Skibbereen victory. Earlier in the week, Skibbereen overcame Riverside Athletic 3-0 at Carbery Park thanks to Luke Carstairs (2) and Kingsley Crosby Osagie strikes.

Dunmanway Tornados and Skibbereen Dynamos remain joint-top of the U12 Schoolboys Premier with Ardfield and Clonakilty AFC Reds close behind.

***

Dunmanway Town Dynamos have moved top of SuperValu U12 Schoolboys League One courtesy of a 6-1 defeat of Inter Bay Rovers. Ruairi O’Donovan scored for the visitors but a Darryl Farr hat-trick along with Tim Dresviankin, Cian Owens and Luke Morrissey goals sent Dynamos into first place.

Previous U12 Schoolboys League One leaders Bunratty United lost 6-1 away to Clonakilty AFC Greens. Ballyvackey hosted a game in which four Tadhg O’Dowd goals and two Pearse Nolan efforts secured Clonakilty’s success. Harry Sweetnam scored for the visitors.

Sean Galvin (2) and Justin McCarthy found the net in Togher Celtic’s first U12 Schoolboys Championship win of the campaign. A young Togher team overcame Skibbereen Athletic 3-2 at the Baltimore Road despite Conor Duggan and Jesse Best scoring for the home side.

As a result of the latest round of games, Dunmanway Town Dynamos enjoy a three-point lead over Bunratty and Clonakilty at the summit of the U12 Schoolboys League One standings.