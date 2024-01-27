Beamish Cup to take centre stage this weekend

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

AFTER a weekend where all West Cork League games were postponed due to unplayable weather conditions as Storm Isha played spoilsport, the local soccer scene gears up for an action-packed Sunday, and all eyes are on the prestigious Beamish Cup fixtures that are set to unfold.

11am, Drinagh Rangers B v Clonakilty Soccer Club: The super Sunday kicks off with a clash between Drinagh Rangers B and Clonakilty Soccer Club. Premier Division front-runners Clonakilty SC will be looking to take another step towards an unheralded league and cup double. In round one, Drinagh B beat off the challenge of Castlelack, whereas Clonakilty SC triumphed over near neighbours Clonakilty United.

11am, Togher Celtic v Kilgoban Celtic: In another Premier v Championship tie, Togher Celtic and Kilgoban Celtic go head-to-head in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. Togher defeated Ardfield in round one and now meet one of the championships form teams Kilgoban who got a bye into the second round.

2pm, Sullane A v Dunmanway Town: The action continues into the afternoon with the tie of the round that sees Sullane A facing off against Beamish Cup champions Dunmanway Town, who are looking to win a fourth title in five years. Dunmanway overcame Sullane’s second string in round one and are now looking to do the double over the blue and white.

2pm, Drinagh Rangers v Aultagh Celtic: The tie between Drinagh Rangers and Aultagh Celtic closes out the Beamish Cup fixtures. Premier Division champions Drinagh defeated Bunratty United in round one, with Aultagh getting over the challenge of Beara United.

Here is the full fixture list for WCL this Sunday, January 28th:

Women’s Cup: 11am, Skibbereen AFC v Inter Kenmare; 11am, Castlelack v Clonakilty United; 11am, Beara United v Aultagh Celtic.

Albany Fusion Homes Women's 7s Championship: 1.15pm, Kilgoban Celtic v Lyre Rovers.

Albany Fusion Homes Women’s 7s Premier: 2.30pm, Dunmanway Town v Mizen AFC.

Championship Cup: 11am, Castletown Celtic v Ardfield FC.

Beamish Cup: 11am, Drinagh Rangers B v Clonakilty Soccer Club; 11am, Togher Celtic v Kilgoban Celtic; 2pm, Sullane A v Dunmanway Town; 2pm, Drinagh Rangers v Aultagh Celtic.

OBrienWaterServices.com West Cork Championship: 2.30pm, Castlelack v Baltimore.

Championship Cup: 2pm, Aultagh Celtic B v Sullane B; 2pm, Clonakilty United v Spartak Mossgrove.