Battle against incinerator may be revived again

A LEADING campaigner against a controversial €160m incinerator in Ringaskiddy in Cork Harbour said it is ‘morally wrong’ that the community may have to fight Indaver’s planning application again.

Former independent councillor Marica D’Alton was reacting after she and other locals received letters from An Bord Pleanála regarding a reactivated application by Indaver for the facility.

The letter confirmed that participants will be given an opportunity to comment on any updates the developer may submit to the board.

An Bord Pleanála granted planning for the controversial incinerator in 2018 despite three oral hearings and several strong objections.

However, this was quashed in the High Court by Judge David Barniville in 2021 on the grounds of objective bias by the then deputy chairman of An Bord Pleanála, Conall Boland, who had prior involvement in the application on behalf of Indaver, with work done in 2004 as a consultant.

The judge then ordered the application back to An Bord Pleanála, to be considered from where it was on October 3rd 2017.

Marcia said this move is ‘grossly unwelcomed’ and ‘morally wrong.’

The community feels as strongly as they did 24 years ago and it’s just unbelievable that the community still has to fight against this, she said.

‘It’s now up to the board to decide and they may appoint an inspector. To me, it feels morally wrong that a community would have to put in this much effort to protect against something that was refused three times by those who were qualified to recommend it.’

Chairperson of Chase (Cork Harbour Alliance for a Safe Environment) Mary O’Leary said the letter is simply An Bord Pleanála fulfilling their obligations to inform the public that the case has been sent back to the board by the High Court.

A spokesperson for An Bord Pleanála said the letter sent to the case participants was informing them that the case is reactivated.

‘Given the passage of time, the applicant has been required to furnish further information in relation to effects on the environment of the proposed development.’