Bantry Blues ready to fight off all challengers for Carbery U21A football crown

THE hunters have become the hunted.

Reigning Clóna Milk Carbery U21A football champions Bantry Blues start their title defence against Carbery Rangers in a quarter-final this Sunday in Drimoleague (3pm) – all four quarter-finals take place this Sunday as the Carbery GAA season throws in.

The rise of the Blues’ young guns was one of the stories of Carbery GAA in 2024 as having won the U21B grade in late 2023, they swept to U21A glory last February to take their place at the top of the charts.

Now they are the team to beat.

Manager Ivan Kingston is looking forward to the start of this year’s championship.

‘Our goals have been set. When you are the reigning champions, you’re always on a pedestal to be knocked down. We have spoken about that – it’s part of it when you are defending a title,’ Kingston told The Southern Star. ‘The weather hasn’t helped us trying to get ready. We have a few injuries but that’s the joy of it all.’

There is little change to the Bantry panel from last season to this year, with five players from the 2024-winning squad now over-age (captain Dara McCarthy, John Crowley, James Crowley, Noah Cronin and Daithi Shield). From the team that lost to Beara in the county quarter-final in November, Bantry are down just two starters (Dara McCarthy and John Crowley). There is also room there for players coming up from minor level to make their mark.

The good news for Bantry is that inter-county U20 stars, Dara Sheedy and Mark Óg O’Sullivan, can contribute to the Blues’ two-in-a-row bid; both started in Cork’s recent U20 challenge win against Meath at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The rule is that county players are allowed to play on the three Sundays in February designated for the U21 divisional championships.

‘It is quite hard to prepare without them as such. We are lucky we have two U20 (Cork) players but they don’t get to train with us or play any challenge games,’ Kingston explained.

‘We are lucky to have Dara and Mark Óg. The two of them are serious players playing at inter-county level. They’re leaders on the pitch for this team. Both lads are U21 again next year. They’re great lads, it is always good to have those experienced players on your team.

This age group itself would have played premier football at underage so they are fitting into this team. We have a nice backbone to the team.’

With the Carbery U21 championships bursting into life this weekend, it will, again, bring the debate over the competition’s timing into focus.

Having just three Sundays in February to play off the U21 grade is not ideal. With the poor weather in the last few weeks, you can see why managers have concerns.

‘I understand the calendar. I can see why it is played at this time of year but I’d much prefer to give these lads (a better time to play in).

Personally, I feel this level of football is one of the highest grades you can play. U21 is a fabulous grade of football. It should be played on dryer ground in the middle of summer in my opinion. It’s just a pity,’ Kingston said.

‘It’s the grade to win really. We have a great bunch of lads and they are definitely looking forward to it. It is a pity that it’s this time of year. I know we spoke about it last year but it’s just a shame you can’t play this level of football on a good pitch.’

The first team to try and knock Bantry off their perch will be Carbery Rangers, who also have a few Cork U20 footballers in their ranks, including Dylan O’Neill. Sunday’s quarter-final is expected to be a tight game, as it usually is in the Carbery division.

‘Carbery Rangers are a serious club. These lads are playing senior football and senior league, Kelleher Shield and stuff. They’ll be experienced, they’re good. There are some great teams in West Cork at U21 level. You have senior teams in West Cork, senior A, premier intermediate. The grade of football is high which means the standard of football will be high,’ Kingston said.

‘There is nothing easy in the U21A in West Cork. Every game will be a battle, especially this time of year.

‘It’s going to be really tough but I know the lads are looking forward to it. We’re ready to give it a go,’ the Bantry manager concluded.

The winners of Bantry v Ross will play either Castlehaven or Dohenys in the semi-finals.