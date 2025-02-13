Bantry Blues goal burst key as Carbery U21A football champs up and running

Blues hit two quickfire second-half goals to book semi-final spot

Bantry Blues 2-9

Carbery Rangers 0-11

TOM LYONS REPORTS

IT was definitely a game of firsts in Drimoleague on Sunday when reigning champions Bantry Blues defeated Carbery Rangers in the first round of the Clona Milk Carbery U21A football championship.

A first championship game under the new rules for the players, mentors and supporters and a first for referee Mick O’Leary, who handled the encounter very well. A first time seeing the new arc on the pitch, very visible from the hill outside the wire but not so good when standing on the sideline. A first time seeing the new orange flag being waved.

The first solo-and-go free came in the second minute and this rule definitely speeds up the game. The first two-point free came from Timmy Cullinane in the 22nd minute to level the scores and the first from play came from the boot of Ben Lenihan in the 27th minute to give Rangers the lead, 0-7 to 0-6, at half time. The first 50-metre advance for dissent arrived in the 28th minute and the first free for not keeping three back did not arrive until the 50th minute.

Throw in two black cards in the closing ten minutes, total confusion over a Rangers’ penalty in the 42nd minute, superb individual performances, two Bantry goals in the space of 60 seconds, no Bantry score for the ensuing 20 minutes, a brave comeback by Rangers in the last quarter and you had a cracking contest that not only captivated the spectators.

At the end, it was the Blues in front by four points but with their crown well tilted by a young Ross outfit, who will undoubtedly be a force in this grade over the next few seasons.

‘We knew we were going to get a fierce challenge from Ross, they are always good in this grade, and when you go in as champions, you’re there for all others to beat,’ said a relieved Bantry manager Ivan Kingston.

‘We’re absolutely delighted with the effort put in by our lads. They not only had to deal with the new rules and some vital players missing through injury but survived a penalty and a black card in the last quarter. They really battled for every ball and some of the blockdowns were superb.’

With the trio of Jack and Dara Sheedy and Paddy Cronin dominating, it was looking good for Bantry in the opening quarter when they kicked four points to two for Rangers. The above three accounted for all the Bantry scores while Cork U20 Dylan O’Neill and outstanding young midfielder Timmy Cullinane answered for Rangers.

With scores hard to come by, a two-pointer free in the 22nd minute by Cullinane was huge as it tied the scores. Luke Salter-Townsend and O’Neill (free) swapped points before Ben Linehan kicked a superb two-pointer from play to the delight of the Ross supporters. Paddy Cronin, a handful inside, narrowed the gap to one, 0-7 to 0-6, at the break.

The game erupted into life in the second half. Points from man-of-the-match Dara Sheedy (free) and Cronin (free) shoved Bantry in front again before they struck for two quick goals in the 39th minute.

A defensive error saw Cronin setting up Owen O’Neill for the first. Within a minute, Cronin himself had the ball in the net from the kickout. Seven points to the good, Bantry were in control but they didn’t score again for 20 minutes as Rangers took control.

The Ross penalty that was and wasn’t a penalty in the 42nd minute seemed to change the whole momentum of the game. Cullinane converted the kick expertly only to be told by the referee, on advice from a linesman, that it was only a 13-metre free. Before he could kick the free, the referee changed his mind on advice from the other linesman and awarded the penalty. This time, Cullinane blasted his shot over the crossbar.

Rangers kept up the pressure in the last quarter, with O’Neill kicking three frees to close the gap to three points. However, lack of penetration in attack and some superb blocking by the Bantry defence meant the Ross lads never looked like getting the goal that might have saved the game, despite Bantry midfield star Dara Sheedy receiving a black card in the 52nd minute. Paddy Cronin kicked the clinching point from a free in the last minute to put Bantry through to the semi-final.

Scorers

Bantry Blues: Paddy Cronin 1-4 (2f); Owen O’Neill 1-0; Dara Sheedy 0-3 (1f); Jack Sheedy, Luke Salter-Townsend 0-1 each.

Carbery Rangers: Dylan O’Neill 0-5 (4f); Timmy Cullinane 0-4 (2pf); Ben Linehan (2pt) 0-2.

Bantry Blues: Eoghan O’Donoghue; Ruairí O’Shea, Fionn Barry, Eli Reynolds; Conor Cronin, Chris Cronin, Cillian O’Brien; Michael O’Donovan, Dara Sheedy; Luke Salter-Townsend, Jack Sheedy, Oran Wiseman; Owen O’Neill, Paddy Cronin, Fionn O’Donovan.

Sub: Oisín Murphy for F O’Donovan (ht).

Carbery Rangers: Darragh Twomey; Ben Sheehy, Killian Eady, Cathal Buchanan; Éamon Hodnett, Padraig Tobin, Jerry McCarthy; Conor Twomey, Timmy Cullinane; Séamus Lane, Ben Linehan, Ronan Hayes; Colm Hayes, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Dylan O’Neill.

Subs: Ronan Hayes for M Fitzpatrick (ht), Seán Cuinnea for S Lane (40), Matt Fitzpatrick for D Twomey (59).

Referee: Mick O’Leary (Diarmuid Ó Mathúna).