Bantry bids farewell to beloved Post Office building

Nostalgia for many, as the post office moves to pastures anew.

BY TILLY ROBERTS

As Bantry Post Office traded at the iconic premises on William Street for the final day last Friday, May 9th, The Southern Star was onsite to witness the historic occasion, speaking with customers who had been visiting the post office for generations.

There was an atmosphere of bittersweet nostalgia and a deep appreciation for the staff and the building, as Kathleen Tessyman recalled a lifetime of visiting the building.

‘I love coming to the post office, and love the girls here,’ said Kathleen, recalling how she collected her grandmother’s (Katherine Hourihan) pension in the 1960s. ‘Now I’m collecting my own!’

Martin Daly too shared fond memories: ‘I remember my grandmother coming in, and there was a personal connection with the staff. The post office is a part of the fabric of life in Bantry, and in any town really.’

‘The post office will be missed for a long time,’ agreed Mary O’Sullivan, a local customer. ‘But we will get used to the new one in time. The staff are a great asset; we know them and they know us’.

Meanwhile Mary Muckley, who lives around the corner and uses the post office regularly, said the business of the post office was like a ritual: ‘Going to the post office is like going to mass on a Saturday night — you have to do it’.

Intermingled with fond memories of the post office and its staff were hopes and fears of the relocation to the new premises, Fast.net on Bridge Street in Bantry.

The new post office opened on Monday with a small queue outside in anticipation, where Toby Campbell will hold the role of postmaster.

Some people The Southern Star spoke with voiced concerns about the lack of easy access to parking spaces in front of the Bridge Street premises.

The staff were also concerned on this front, but nevertheless they looked forward to the change of building.

‘Although we will be searching for parking ourselves, I think there will be more positives than negatives in the move.’ said Jennifer Keohane, postal clerk.

‘The new building will be clean, warm, and fresh; it will be nice to have new facilities. Sure it will be grand to see how it pans out.’

Speaking on Friday, Toby Campbell said he was looking forward to the merger of the two businesses.

‘It will be a brand new post office, purpose-built, with the same staff and the same services. I am also looking forward to the change of career; I have been working in print and stationery for 25 years.’

The final hours of the post office in action on the William Street premises were busy as friends, locals, and ex-staff gathered to bid farewell to the building.

Ex-Bantry post office clerks came together to reminisce, and were joined by locals who had been visiting the spot since they were children. ‘It’s a shame to see a building like this go,’ said local woman Nora Keohane. ‘It’s a wonderful old establishment.’

The building was built in 1880 and has had many different lives. ‘The building used to be a Naval Pensioners’ Rest Home,’ said local historian Dr Colum Hourihane, the author of Bantry Through the Centuries.

‘The building itself and the adjoining row were all built by John Warner.’

There is an old tale attached to the building. It is rumoured that a postmaster’s wife, who thought herself very grand, also stole money. She heard that the authorities were coming for her, so she fled by boat to England!’

As the doors closed for the last time on the William Street premises, locals and staff stood together outside in the warm sunshine chatting and catching up with old friends.

A change is as good as a rest, so they say, and the new premises will enjoy its official opening at 10am on Friday 16th May.