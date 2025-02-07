Bandon return to winning ways in Division 1

A FIVE-STAR and five-try display saw Bandon end their three-match losing run in Munster Junior League Division 1 as they beat Sunday’s Well 36-20 in Old Chapel.

It wasn’t looking good for the West Cork club just after half time as they trailed 20-7, after John Costello, Mariano Cosimi and Andrew O’Callaghan scored tries for the Well. Ciarán Maguire added a conversion and a penalty as Sunday’s Well held the advantage.

However, a classy second-half showing from Bandon made sure they remained in the top three in the division. Crossing over the whitewash for Bandon were Tom Ferguson, Tadgh Galvin, Hugh O’Mahony and Zack Canniffe. The local team was also awarded a penalty try while O’Mahony added two conversions. They sit 16 points off Thomand at the top and 11 off Kilfeacle in second.

Another side in the south-west to taste victory were Clonakilty, for just the third time this season and for the first time since the end of November. They beat Mallow 15-14 as Mark Purcell showed nerves of steel to convert a last-minute penalty to give the Brewery Town the victory.

Kieran Howlin crossed over for five for Clon and they also got a penalty try in what was a good day at the office. Sam Glynn and Chris O’Regan replied with tries for Mallow while Hunter Cowan converted both but Clon edged out the day. They may only be tenth but they are just six points off fifth place Muskerry as just seven points separate fifth and 11th.

Ninth-placed Skibbereen were due to play Richmond last weekend but that match was postponed. The next full round of fixtures take place on Sunday, February 16th as Bandon face a daunting trip to table-toppers Thomand, Clonakilty travel to Newcastle West and Skibbereen visit St Mary’s.

***

There will be plenty of West Cork interest in the Munster girls’ league finals at Tanner Park in Ballincollig this Saturday. Clonakilty will be in action in both the girls’ U14 and U18 league finals – in the U14 final Clon face Ennis at 11.30am, while Clonakilty meet Ballincollig in the U18 final. At 12.30pm, Dunmanway-Bantry Bay meet Richmond-Scariff, in the Girls’ U16 league final.