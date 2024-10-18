Bandon, Ilen Rovers and Dohenys chase Cork LGFA glory

BY GER McCARTHY

DOHENYS go in search of Cork LGFA junior A county glory on the same weekend Bandon and Ilen Rovers’ junior D final will produce a West Cork winner.

Rosscarbery hosts Sunday’s junior D county final (3pm throw-in) between two West Cork teams packed with emerging talent and eager for silverware. Bandon and Ilen Rovers are one step from county glory with the latter enjoying a hugely productive 2024.

Having claimed the U21 county and West Cork Division 2 (adult) honours, Ilen Rovers embarked on an unbeaten junior D county run by registering wins over Ballinhassig, Youghal, St Finbarr’s, Macroom and this weekend’s opponents Bandon before seeing off Youghal in the semi-finals.

‘The youngest girl on our panel is 15,’ Ilen Rovers mentor Josephine Carey told The Southern Star.

‘We have a very young team but one that has played together up through the age-grades. The talent is there and they have put in the work for sure, but they wouldn’t be too experienced playing at junior county level.

‘Winning a junior D county title would be a massive boost for the club but we are expecting a huge challenge from a Bandon team we have already played twice this year.’

Bandon manager Richard Tarrant has overseen a county championship campaign that saw the lilywhites finish third in the round-robin section before brilliantly overcoming Ballinhassig 3-11 to 1-9, away from home, in the last four.

‘We have been making great progress but just struggling to get over the line when it comes to finals in recent years. We are hoping that will change next Sunday!’ Tarrant commented.

‘We played Ilen Rovers down in Rath in our first (championship) game where they beat us by five points. Rovers are a young, talented team with excellent forwards. A number of them have represented their county at U16 and minor.

‘Bandon LGFA has been knocking on the door for a few years. A lot of our girls have reached finals but winning a junior D would be very positive and a huge boost for the club.’

Dohenys go in search of junior A county glory on Saturday (19th) in Cloughduv (4pm).

The West Cork club finished top of the round-robin section by winning all five championship matches before dispatching Douglas 6-8 to 1-3 in the semi-finals.

Midleton are the Dunmanway club’s county final opponents in a repeat of the round-robin clash between the two sides earlier this year. Dohenys emerged 2-7 to 1-6 winners at the end of August.

A much tougher challenge is expected this time around against a Midleton side that played superbly to edge Bantry Blues 1-8 to 0-6 in the penultimate round.

Dohenys will be desperate to atone for last season’s disappointing county final loss to O’Donovan Rossa as well as losing out to Castlehaven in the 2021 county decider on 30-metre frees.