Bandon hurlers ready for ‘critical’ clash in bid to avoid Premier IHC relegation battle

BY JOHNNY CAROLAN

WHILE qualification from Group A of the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier IHC is technically still possible, Bandon would settle for avoiding the relegation play-off.

The Lilywhites lost their opening two games to Castlelyons and Ballincollig and on Sunday in Coachford they face Dungourney (throw-in 2pm). A win for them and a Castlelyons victory over Ballincollig would leave Castlelyons top on six points with the other three sides on two each but Bandon currently have a scoring difference of minus-33 and so would need a big turnaround in that area to take second place.

Conversely, a win for them and a win or a draw for Ballincollig would leave Bandon third and free of any relegation worries. Manager Donal Kelleher has been glad of the time afforded the team thanks to the free weekend as a result of divisions and colleges action.

‘It’s the first time really since the championship started in July that we have had a ten- or 12-day run into a championship match,’ he says.

‘Having the time to get the lads together and do a bit of hurling is a big positive for us.

‘Training has gone relatively well over the last few days. We have a few players coming back after having knocks and we have a few players coming back after being travelling for the summer.

‘We’re probably in a better place now than we were for the first two matches. Not misunderstanding that, Dungourney had a great result against Ballincollig the first day and then, a bit like us, they took a bit of a hiding against Castlelyons.

‘They have a lot to play for us on Sunday because a win automatically takes them into a quarter-final.’

A fortnight ago, Bandon secured a good win in the Bon Secours Hospital Cork Premier IFC, coming from behind to beat Nemo Rangers. With such a high level of crossover between the codes, Kelleher hopes that one can lift the other.

‘The football win was a great boost for the club,’ he says.

‘When you have around 80 percent of both squads playing dual, it’s a positive when you’re getting them back playing hurling.

‘Definitely, that should help a little bit on Sunday next as well.’

Bandon’s RedFM Hurling League campaign was a tough one as they were relegated from Division 3. However, it is a time of transition on the playing squad front and to that end, Kelleher is satisfied that players are being developed.

‘We used 37 players in the league this year,’ he says, ‘and we’ve played 23 or 24 fellas in the championship so far,’ the Bandon boss explains.

‘We’re giving youth a chance and it’s important for us to maintain our current position in premier intermediate hurling.

‘It’s critical for us to win this game and take the view of going forward and growing with the group of young fellas that are coming through over the next three or four years.’

With Dungourney targeting second place in the group, it will be a challenge. Bandon won’t be intimidated, though.

‘If you look at it, the first two matches were very tough games and we knew that that would be the case,’ Kelleher says, ‘they turned out probably the way that most people would have expected.

‘When the draw was made, we were looking at this as a game that could be important because we knew how tough the first two matches, against Castlelyons and Ballincollig, were going to be.

‘To be fair, at the business end of the season, you’d expect one or both of those two to be challenging and maybe even be the eventual winners.

‘For Dungourney, it’s a must-win match as well, because if they win they had to the quarter-finals. We’re not intimidated by anyone, to be fair. We’ve prepared as well as we can and the players have done everything that has been asked of them.’