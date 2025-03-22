Baltimore’s Championship title hopes suffer setback after heavy loss

THERE was one game in the PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division last weekend, as Togher Celtic moved up to fifth with a 2-0 win away to Castletown Celtic. Goals in the first half from Niall Hurley and Patrick Collins did the trick for Togher.

The OBrienWaterServices.com Championship title race has become even more interesting after Baltimore surprisingly lost 6-0 to Skibbereen Celtic. It means Lyre Rovers are three points clear of Baltimore with the latter having a game in hand. Luke O’Sullivan bagged four goals for Skibb, two in each half, while Deividas Petrikauskas and Adam O’Donovan added to a shock rout.

A Ryan O’Neill hat-trick means Mizen Hob stay in the title hunt as they beat Skibbereen AFC 3-2. Jack O’Brien gave Skibb the breakthrough at the start of the second half but O’Neill went on his spree to make it 3-1 before O’Brien got a consolation. Castlelack got their sixth win of the league season with a 2-0 triumph over Aultagh Celtic B as Brian Lordan and Matthew Craig goaled in the second spell.

Meanwhile, Drinagh Rangers went top of the Fusion Home Decor Women’s 7’s Premier Division with a 2-0 win over Aultagh Celtic. Rachel O’Sullivan and Ciara Galvin both netted in the first half to get a crucial win in this title race. Dunmanway Town remained in the hunt with a 4-0 thumping of Drinagh B, with goals from Ruth Collins (2), Rachel Kingston and Claire McSweeney.

There was disappointment for Beara United in the Munster Women’s Junior Cup as they lost their round two clash to Leeside 2-0.