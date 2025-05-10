Baltimore and Lyre battling for Championship title

BALTIMORE left it late to snatch a dramatic 3-2 away win against Ardfield on Monday to move joint-top of the OBrienWaterServices.com Championship.

Already guaranteed promotion along with Lyre Rovers, all that is left to be decided is which of the two teams will go up as champions.

Baltimore’s latest win means they join Lyre on 43 points and both have only one game left – both teams must play Ardfield in the coming weeks, with Baltimore hosting Ardfield this Sunday. Baltimore do have a slightly better goal differential, +35 against Lyre’s +34, but if the teams finish the campaign level on points the title will be decided via a play-off.

The Crabs left it late in their latest game, scoring twice in the last few minutes, including a Peter O’Driscoll winner in the 93rd minute, to snatch a 3-2 win. Barry Collins had given title-chasing Baltimore the lead but back came Ardfield with goals in each half to take the lead, 2-1. Collins netted his second goal in the 86th minute to level the game, before Kieran Lynch set up O’Driscoll for a last-gasp winner.

Lyre Rovers’ focus this weekend is on the WCL Championship Cup final when they take on Bay Rovers in Castlelack at 4pm.

Also in the Championship last weekend, Mizen Hob beat Aultagh Celtic B 5-2 with goals from Tom Ryan Purcelll (2), Ryan O'Neill (2) and Ryan McSweeney, while Colm Kevin Sexton and James Iddon were on target for Aultagh B.

After winning the Fusion Home Decor WCL Women's 7's Premier Division title last weekend thanks to Meadhbh Coomey’s double in a 2-0 win against Drinagh Rangers B, Lyre Rovers will look to make it a double when they play Drinagh Rangers in the WCL Women’s Cup final in Castlelack, 1.30pm kick-off.

In WCL U18 League action, Drinagh Rangers beat Ardfield 7-1 with goals from Padraic Hegarty (2), Liam Grace (2), Joe McCarthy, Oscar Robinson, Padraic Hegarty and Liam Daly. Ardfield’s reply came from Josh Twomey.

***

SUNDAY, MAY 11TH

WCL Women’s Cup final: 1.30pm, Drinagh Rangers v Lyre Rovers in Castlelack

WCL Championship Cup final: 4pm, Bay Rovers v Lyre Rovers in Castlelack

OBrienWaterServices.com WCL Championship: 3pm, Baltimore v Ardfield.

West Cork U18 League: 4.30pm, Drinagh Rangers v Beara United; 6.45pm, Castlelack v Bunratty United.