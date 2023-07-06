Ballinhassig man paid children to send him very explicit images on 'Snapchat'

A 27-YEAR-old man from Ballinhassig used Snapchat social media messaging to get children as young as 12 to send him explicit videos and images from the UK.

Adam Palmer of Ballyhooleen, Ballinhassig, faces sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for possession of child pornography and using computer information technology for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Det Garda Fintan Sleator of the West Cork’s protective services unit in Dunmanway testified about how these sexual offences came to light.

‘In January 2020, a mother based in the UK became aware that her 14-year-old daughter — Juvenile A — in exchange for sending sexually explicit images of herself was sent payments by PayPal. The girl’s mother called the UK police who confirmed the Paypal account was in the name of Adam Palmer of Ballinhassig.’

Gardaí from the protective services unit contacted the accused and he made certain admissions.

A total of 93 images and 90 video clips were found, 23 of the images and 80 of the videos were category 1 images — the most serious category — depicting children in sexual acts.

Det Garda Sleator said: ‘The investigation unearthed seven possible victims. Two of them gave interviews to the police. Juvenile B is 15 years old and she stated that she told him she was 15 and that he offered her money through PayPal. She sent him eight images and 31 videos. He paid her over £1,000.

‘Juvenile C was 16. Adam Palmer asked her to confirm she was 16. She sent him eight images and five videos. He paid her £245. The youngest victim was Juvenile D. She was 12. There was no evidence of payment. There were 16 images and three videos of sexually explicit material,’ Det Garda Sleator said.

The detective said the accused said at interview he believed if matters were consensual and confined to online activity it would not be an offence. He also denied knowing they were as young as they were.

Adam Palmer made a series of payments to girls aged 14 to 16 of sums of between £10 and £150 and totalling £2,779. He committed the offences when aged 24 turning 25. He is now 27.

Barrister Jane Hyland said a 20-session course of psychotherapy was recommended for the accused. ‘He is extremely remorseful. He withdrew from college. He was working anti-social hours. His opportunity to interact with his peers was curtailed. He split up with his girlfriend,’ Ms Hyland said. Judge Colin Daly put sentencing back until February 2024 for Mr Palmer to take the psychotherapeutic treatment.