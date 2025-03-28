Ballinascarthy hurlers fight back to earn derby draw against Barryroe

Barryroe 1-11

Ballinascarthy 0-14

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

HONOURS even and bragging rights shared. A draw was a fair result to this entertaining Red FM Hurling League Division 6 joust between neighbours and great rivals Barryroe and Ballinascarthy at a windswept but sunny Barryroe on Sunday morning.

Nothing like a local derby to bring out the best of hurling from these sides and certainly this latest tussle was no exception, with the issue in doubt to the very end.

Points are hard won in this particular league and while both sides were short personnel, those on duty tore into the action with physicality, great sportsmanship and constructive hurling, resulting in some fine scores being witnessed.

Indeed, with four minutes left it looked like the men from the Barony of Ibane would prevail. Having taken the best that Ballinascarthy had thrown at them when wind assisted in the second half and with the Reds having drawn level at 0-11 to 0-11, superb defending from Jerome O’Brien, the Moloney duo of James and Daniel, Diarmuid McCarthy, Michael Ryan and Seán O’Riordan were collectively giving exceptional defensive cover to the Blues shot-stopper Donal Ó Buachalla and frustrating Bal from taking the lead. To give credence to that argument, out of the blue came what seemed a game-changing moment.

A long delivery by Jerome O’Brien saw two of Barryroe’s marquee players, David Murphy and Ryan O’Donovan, combine before the latter found Cathal Sheehy out on the left touchline. His precise shot flew past Bal goalkeeper Darragh Hennessy to nestle in the left corner of the net.

Time for Bal to stand up and be counted now. In fairness, captain Luke Murray, Donagh O’Driscoll, Ciarán O’Neill, Cillian Cullinane, Jeremy Ryan, Seán Ryan and Ciarán Nyhan were not found wanting.

Summing up their last reserves of energy, they conjured up three beauties of unanswered white flags from Cillian Cullinane, Ciarán O’Neill and the industrious Seán Ryan to ensure a share of the spoils as the game finished in a welter of excitement.

Facing into the strong wind Ballinascarthy made a positive start, a long delivery from Cathal Nyhan expertly tipped over the bar by Conall Cullinane. Ryan O’Donovan and Seán Ryan exchanged points before a move involving Ryan O’Donovan and Conn Dineen brought a smart save from the alert Darragh Hennessy.

It was that man O’Donovan again in the 11th minute, quickly followed by another fine score from the industrious David Murphy. Adam McSweeney and Cathal Sheehy extended the host’s advantage from frees as Jeremy Ryan (free) cut the deficit, 0-5 to 0-3. But Barryroe were on a roll as Ryan O’Donovan and Tomás Ó Buachalla made it 0-7 to 0-3 at the short whistle, Barryroe shooting eight wides to the Reds’ two.

Highlights of the second half saw lovely points by Cillian Cullinane, Luke Murray, Jeremy Ryan, Seán Ryan, Ciarán O’Neill and Eoin O’Driscoll for Ballinascarthy. Adam McSweeney and the impressive David Murphy bisected the uprights for the Blues until the dramatic finale described at the outset ensured deadlock and equality at the end.

Our Stars: A case of being spoilt for choice with several on both sides worthy candidates, but it proved impossible to separate David Murphy and Ballinascarthy captain Luke Murray for their commitment, hurling industry and dedication.

Scorers

Barryroe: Cathal Sheehy 1-1 (1f); Ryan O’Donovan 0-4; Adam McSweeney 0-3 (2f); David Murphy 0-2; Tomás O’Buachalla 0-1.

Ballinascarthy: Ciarán O’Neill, Jeremy Ryan (1f) 0-3 each; Luke Murray, Cillian Cullinane, Seán Ryan 0-2 each; Conal Cullinane, Eoin O’Driscoll 0-1 each.

Barryroe: Donal Ó Buachalla; Daniel Moloney, James Moloney, Diarmuid McCarthy; Michael Ryan, Jerome O’Brien, Seán O’Riordan; Ryan O’Donovan, Conn Dineen; David Murphy, Darren McCarthy, Tomás Ó Buachalla; Michael Walsh, Cathal Sheehy, Adam McSweeney.

Subs: Daniel O’Driscoll for Darren McCarthy (45), Dave O’Sullivan for Michael Walsh (45), Brian O’Donovan for Tomás Ó Buachalla (55).

Ballinascarthy: Darragh Hennessy; James O’Brien, Ciarán Nyhan, David Walsh; Tristan Walsh, Daniel Nyhan, Ciarán O’Neill; Donagh O’Driscoll, Luke Murray; Cillian Cullinane, Seán Ryan, Eoin O’Driscoll; Conal Cullinane, Cathal Nyhan, Jeremy Ryan.

Subs: Chris Ryan for Daniel Nyhan (inj, 20); Cian Ryan for Eoin O’Driscoll (52).

Referee: Olan O’Donovan (Clonakilty).